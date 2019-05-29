England vs. South Africa: Odds, Live Stream for 2019 Cricket World Cup

Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup gets under way on Thursday, when England take on South Africa at The Oval.

England go into this competition as hosts and favourites, having built up a reputation as the standout one-day international side in the game under the guidance of skipper Eoin Morgan. They'll be keen to start the group stage of the competition in style.

South Africa are considered one of the powerhouses of the cricketing world and will be expected to be in the mix for the title this year. They have an experienced squad that should excel in the tournament, with the likes of Faf du Plessis, Dale Steyn and Hashim Amla all well-versed in big matches.

Here are the odds for the game, as well as the key viewing details and a preview of what's to come.

Odds

England win (1-2)

South Africa (2-1)

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.

Date: Thursday, May 30

Time: 10:30 a.m. (BST), 5:30 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports Main Event (UK), Willow TV (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK)

Preview

At the previous World Cup, England were hammered by a number of their rivals and played stodgy cricket throughout the competition. Four years on, the transformation in the team has been exceptional.

Morgan has been a breath of fresh air as captain and has transformed the mindset of the team. While they were all about safety first in 2015, England are now aggressive and enterprising when it comes to limited overs matches.

Their ascension to become the top team in the world has been forged on the back of their batting firepower. Jos Buttler has been the star man in the middle order:

The 28-year-old has developed into a man for all scenarios, as he's adept at hammering runs quickly or steadying the ship when required. When he does get on a roll, there aren't many bowling attacks in the game that can contain him.

He's the key man in what is a well-balanced lineup. At the top of the order, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow have developed a fine partnership, while Joe Root is rock solid at No. 3, with Morgan a livewire coming in after him.

Cricket statistician Mohandas Menon noted England have been the fastest-scoring side in the world since 2015:

While the batting lineup has been settled, Morgan has decisions to make in terms of his bowling attack. The captain chose to include the dynamic Jofra Archer in the squad ahead of the more dependable David Willey.

Archer is a raw talent who is capable of taking wickets, having impressed in domestic action and the recent Indian Premier League.

India captain Virat Kohli recently said he thinks the England bowler can make a big impression at the World Cup:

It will be fascinating to see Archer, should he get in the XI, up against some of the wily batsmen in the South Africa lineup.

Although the Proteas are now without the inventive brilliance of AB de Villiers, De Plessis and Amla are renowned for their stubbornness at the crease. They are dangerous with the ball too, with Steyn, Kagiso Rabada and Andile Phehlukwayo capable of producing rapid deliveries.

England's variety with the bat should ensure they get over the line in this encounter, though. While they may have to negotiate a tricky spell when South Africa get the new ball, the team's middle order is adept at pushing the hosts to a huge score or a successful chase.