Packers' David Bakhtiari Accepts Bucks' George Hill's Beer-Chugging Challenge

Packers' David Bakhtiari Accepts Bucks' George Hill's Beer-Chugging ChallengeMay 28, 2019
Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill was unable to lead his team to an Eastern Conference Finals victory over the Toronto Raptors, but he may have a new opponent in the near future—Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari.
Hill told reporters during his Monday exit interview he would defeat Bakhtiari in a beer-chugging challenge:
Stephen Watson @WISN_Watson
The battle we didn't know we needed. @George_Hill3 vs. @DavidBakhtiari. "I'm probably a Top-10 shotgunner of all-time probably. I'd for sure beat him. We'll have a battle. I just have to get to Lambeau first." Cheers. 🍻 https://t.co/BupCIz3y22
Bakhtiari was quick to accept the challenge:
David Bakhtiari @DavidBakhtiari
Challenge accepted. Your move. #BakhtiariChallenge 🍺🍺🍺 https://t.co/ZasGOCcw7c
A challenge is exactly what Hill would be facing given the offensive lineman's performance during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
He destroyed teammate and quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a beer-chugging contest while both were sitting in the crowd as the Bucks took on the Raptors. Rodgers may be an all-time great and a future Hall of Famer, but he had no chance in this clash:
Just given the guard's confidence, Hill would surely hold his own better than No. 12. But Bakhtiari didn't look like someone who would lose such a competition.
Packers DL Coach Says Mike Daniels Is 'Still a Dominant Player'