Packers' David Bakhtiari Accepts Bucks' George Hill's Beer-Chugging Challenge

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2019

Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill brings the ball up court during the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Detroit Pistons, Monday, April 22, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill was unable to lead his team to an Eastern Conference Finals victory over the Toronto Raptors, but he may have a new opponent in the near future—Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari. 

Hill told reporters during his Monday exit interview he would defeat Bakhtiari in a beer-chugging challenge:

Bakhtiari was quick to accept the challenge:

A challenge is exactly what Hill would be facing given the offensive lineman's performance during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

He destroyed teammate and quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a beer-chugging contest while both were sitting in the crowd as the Bucks took on the Raptors. Rodgers may be an all-time great and a future Hall of Famer, but he had no chance in this clash:

Just given the guard's confidence, Hill would surely hold his own better than No. 12. But Bakhtiari didn't look like someone who would lose such a competition.

Related

    Packers DL Coach Says Mike Daniels Is 'Still a Dominant Player'

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Packers DL Coach Says Mike Daniels Is 'Still a Dominant Player'

    Charean Williams
    via ProFootballTalk

    Predicting the Depth Chart at RB in 2019

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Predicting the Depth Chart at RB in 2019

    Lombardi Ave
    via Lombardi Ave

    Valdes-Scantling on New Offense: 'We're Gonna Learn Together'

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Valdes-Scantling on New Offense: 'We're Gonna Learn Together'

    Packersnews
    via Packersnews

    Turner Brings Stability to Packers Offensive Line

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Turner Brings Stability to Packers Offensive Line

    Cheesehead TV
    via Cheesehead TV