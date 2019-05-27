Packers' David Bakhtiari Accepts Bucks' George Hill's Beer-Chugging Challenge

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill was unable to lead his team to an Eastern Conference Finals victory over the Toronto Raptors, but he may have a new opponent in the near future—Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari.

Hill told reporters during his Monday exit interview he would defeat Bakhtiari in a beer-chugging challenge:

Bakhtiari was quick to accept the challenge:

A challenge is exactly what Hill would be facing given the offensive lineman's performance during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

He destroyed teammate and quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a beer-chugging contest while both were sitting in the crowd as the Bucks took on the Raptors. Rodgers may be an all-time great and a future Hall of Famer, but he had no chance in this clash:

Just given the guard's confidence, Hill would surely hold his own better than No. 12. But Bakhtiari didn't look like someone who would lose such a competition.