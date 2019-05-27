Colorado Climber Christopher Kulish Dies After Reaching Peak of Mount Everest

Mount Everest (height 8848 metres) is seen in the Everest region, some 140 km northeast of Kathmandu, on May 27, 2019. - Ten people have died in little more than two weeks after poor weather cut the climbing window, leaving mountaineers waiting in long queues to the summit, risking exhaustion and running out of oxygen.
A climber from Boulder, Colorado, died after reaching the summit of Mount Everest, according to the Associated Press.

Christopher Kulish was making his way down the mountain when he died. His brother Mark said his cause of death remains unknown.

"He saw his last sunrise from the highest peak on Earth," Mark Kulish said of his brother. "At that instant, he became a member of the '7 Summit Club,' having scaled the highest peak on each continent."

Reuters' Gopal Sharma noted Kulish is the ninth dead or missing person on the Nepali side of Everest during this spring climbing season: "Most of the deaths on Everest this year have been attributed to exhaustion and tiredness, exacerbated because a crowded route to and from the summit has led to delays."

Donald Cash, a native of Sandy, Utah, died Wednesday during his descent from Everest after fainting from altitude sickness.

At 29,035 feet, Mount Everest is the tallest mountain in the world.

