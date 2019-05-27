Dave Gilbert Bids $75K at Charity Auction to Be Tiger Woods' Caddy for a Day

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Caddying for Tiger Woods, especially in a year he won the Masters for his 15th major championship, is apparently quite the costly ordeal.

According to Dan Kilbridge of Golfweek (h/t USA Today), National Funding founder and CEO Dave Gilbert won the chance to do just that during the annual Tiger Jam fundraising weekend in Las Vegas.

Gilbert won the auction to be Woods' caddie at the December Hero World Challenge pro-am in the Bahamas by bidding $75,000.

His victory wasn't the only notable development during the Tiger Jam, as Janet Jackson performed a concert at MGM's Park Theatre and Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook competed in poker.

Kilbridge noted Woods' annual fundraising event has generated approximately $21 million for his foundation, which helps youth development and education.