NCAA Lacrosse Championship 2019: UVA Defeats Yale 13-9 to Capture Title

NCAA Lacrosse Championship 2019: UVA Defeats Yale 13-9 to Capture TitleMay 27, 2019
There's a new champion in men's college lacrosse.
The Virginia Cavaliers defeated the Yale Bulldogs, 13-9, in Monday's National Championship Game at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field, ending Yale's bid to be the first repeat champions in the sport since Duke went back-to-back in the 2013 and 2014 seasons.
Matt Moore was the hero for Virginia, posting four goals and an assist, while Michael Krauss added three goals and Alex Rode posted 11 saves.
NCAA Lacrosse @NCAALAX
Michael Kraus takes it to the rack to give @UVAMensLax the lead back. #NCAALAX Q2 | YALE 2 | VIRGINIA 3 https://t.co/sSNDWynJDR
NCAA Lacrosse @NCAALAX
Alex Rode is standing on his head! #NCAALAX | @UVAMensLax https://t.co/0FSfL983mt
That spoiled Matt Brandau's three-goal, two-assist performance.
It was Virginia's sixth title overall in men's lacrosse and their first since the 2011 campaign.
Virginia Cavaliers @VirginiaSports
That moment when you WIN A NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP!!! 🏆 #GoHoos #Wahoowa 🔶🔷 https://t.co/eR8G8Z0CDM
Virginia Cavaliers @VirginiaSports
.@UVAMensLax is on top of the 🥍 world! NATTY CHAMPS 🏆 #GoHoos #Wahoowa 🔶🔷 https://t.co/SB4AWUocYu
Virginia was fantastic in the first half, taking a 6-2 lead after 30 minutes, playing stifling defense while forcing nine turnovers and generally keeping the Bulldogs from attacking the net. Eight of Rode's saves came in the first half, a huge showing from the netminder.
He was named the game's Most Outstanding Player.
Yale found their offense in the second half, scoring seven goals, but Virginia didn't let up on that end, scoring seven of their own. Virginia's Moore, Krauss, Dox Aitken and Petey LaSalla scored 11 of the team's goals, providing too much firepower for Yale goalie Jack Starr.
NCAA Lacrosse @NCAALAX
Matt Moore is unconscious! 😱 #NCAALAX Q3 | YALE 4 | VIRGINIA 11 https://t.co/GG4E8T3riU
For Moore, it was the conclusion of a legendary season:
Virginia Men's Lacrosse @UVAMensLax
MATT MOORE!!!! He makes it 11-4 with 6:43 left in the third. Matt already broke Doug Knight's single-season record for points (86). With 4-1-5, Moore is now at 89. #GoHoos https://t.co/4Z5FxOHmfB
Virginia Men's Lacrosse @UVAMensLax
DOX AITKEN! He scores at 12:29 - the goal gives him 52 points for the year, breaking his own single-season record from 2018. Hoos lead, 12-5. #GoHoos https://t.co/11ojq1yK2x
Aitken also set a personal mark with his second tally:
TD Ierlan was a bright spot for Yale, living up to his reputation as a face-off beast by winning 17 of 24. He also tallied an assist, while Matt Gaudet added two goals.
It's been quite the run for Virginia athletics, with the Cavaliers men's basketball team also winning a national championship this year.
Mark Titus @clubtrillion
Maybe it's just me, but Virginia winning the lacrosse national championship reminds me of the time Virginia won the basketball national championship.
It was a tough close to what was an otherwise dominant tournament from Yale, which set an NCAA record with 68 goals in the tourney. But Virginia's defense and Rode's performance in goal were too much to overcome.
