NCAA Lacrosse Championship 2019: UVA Defeats Yale 13-9 to Capture Title

Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

There's a new champion in men's college lacrosse.

The Virginia Cavaliers defeated the Yale Bulldogs, 13-9, in Monday's National Championship Game at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field, ending Yale's bid to be the first repeat champions in the sport since Duke went back-to-back in the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

Matt Moore was the hero for Virginia, posting four goals and an assist, while Michael Krauss added three goals and Alex Rode posted 11 saves.

That spoiled Matt Brandau's three-goal, two-assist performance.

It was Virginia's sixth title overall in men's lacrosse and their first since the 2011 campaign.

Virginia was fantastic in the first half, taking a 6-2 lead after 30 minutes, playing stifling defense while forcing nine turnovers and generally keeping the Bulldogs from attacking the net. Eight of Rode's saves came in the first half, a huge showing from the netminder.

He was named the game's Most Outstanding Player.

Yale found their offense in the second half, scoring seven goals, but Virginia didn't let up on that end, scoring seven of their own. Virginia's Moore, Krauss, Dox Aitken and Petey LaSalla scored 11 of the team's goals, providing too much firepower for Yale goalie Jack Starr.

For Moore, it was the conclusion of a legendary season:

Aitken also set a personal mark with his second tally:

TD Ierlan was a bright spot for Yale, living up to his reputation as a face-off beast by winning 17 of 24. He also tallied an assist, while Matt Gaudet added two goals.

It's been quite the run for Virginia athletics, with the Cavaliers men's basketball team also winning a national championship this year.

It was a tough close to what was an otherwise dominant tournament from Yale, which set an NCAA record with 68 goals in the tourney. But Virginia's defense and Rode's performance in goal were too much to overcome.