2019 MLB Mock Draft Update with 1 Week Remaining

21. Atlanta Braves: SS Logan Davidson, Clemson

This year's draft is unusually deep on college shortstop talent. None of them figures to be a top-10 selection, but several could hear their names in the first 32 picks. Davidson has the best raw power of the group, slugging 42 home runs in his three seasons at Clemson while hitting .291/.402/.535 and showing more than enough glove to stick at shortstop.

22. Tampa Bay Rays: 3B Keoni Cavaco, Eastlake HS (Calif.)

No one has had more helium this spring than Cavaco, who was unranked when Baseball America released its first top 200 draft prospects list of the year. His lack of track record on the showcase circuit makes him a bit of a wild card. But the Rays have shown a willingness to roll the dice on loud tools in the past, and he has them with huge raw power and a strong defensive profile at the hot corner.

23. Colorado Rockies: SS Will Wilson, NC State

Another member of the collegiate shortstop crop, Wilson is hitting .361/.450/.703 with 16 home runs this spring, building off a strong sophomore season in which he posted a .964 OPS with 15 homers. He has an aggressive but controlled approach at the plate and should continue to hit for a solid average and power. The Rockies have been linked to college bats throughout the predraft process, per Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com, and Wilson looks like the best available.

24. Cleveland Indians: 1B/OF Michael Busch, North Carolina

Busch doesn't have the highest ceiling among college bats, but he might be the first from this class to reach the majors. With a smooth left-handed swing and the requisite bat speed to hit for power at the next level, he has posted a .281/.444/.523 line with 12 home runs this spring and walks at a 20.7 percent clip. His advanced approach and polish and the Indians' need for outfield help could put him in Cleveland before the 2020 season is over.

25. Los Angeles Dodgers: SS Gunnar Henderson, John T. Morgan Academy (Ala.)

Henderson has closed the gap between Bobby Witt Jr. and CJ Abrams at the top of the prep shortstop rankings, and he could wind up going much higher than this. As his 6'3", 195-pound frame fills out, a move to third base could become necessary. With a 55-grade hit tool and intriguing power potential, that shouldn't be a problem in terms of offensive profile. The Dodgers could also go with a prep arm here if someone like JJ Goss or Daniel Espino is high on their board.

26. Arizona Diamondbacks: RHP Daniel Espino, Georgia Premier Academy (Ga.)

Espino is one of the more polarizing prospects in the 2019 class. He has a big 70-grade fastball that has touched triple digits and a wipeout slider. But his command is inconsistent, there is some effort in his delivery and he's undersized (6'2", 200 lbs). The same things were said about Marcus Stroman when he came out of Duke and countless other smallish right-handed pitchers. Someone will take a chance. Why not the team with the most bonus money?