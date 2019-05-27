Chelsea's Eden Hazard Wins 2018-19 PFA Fans' Player of the Year Award

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistMay 27, 2019

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 12: Eden Hazard of Chelsea at full time of the Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea FC at The King Power Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has been named the PFA's Premier League Fans' Player of the Year for the 2018-19 season. 

The Blues revealed the Belgian won the award on Monday via their official website.

The Belgian beat Manchester City stars Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero and Bernardo Silva as well as Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane to the award with 34 per cent of the vote.

Hazard helped the Blues finish third in the league, contributing 16 goals and 15 assists along the way:

The star had a hand in almost half of their 63 goals, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

He stood out in England's top flight in a number of other ways, too:

After such a campaign, it's little wonder he also cleaned up at Chelsea's end-of-season awards.

The 28-year-old was voted the club's Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year, and his superb solo goal against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup was named Chelsea's Goal of the Season.

The Blues still have one match remaining in their campaign, the UEFA Europa League final against Arsenal on Wednesday.

If Hazard plays to the similarly high standard he consistently achieved in the Premier League this season, there's a strong chance he'll swing the final in Chelsea's favour.

