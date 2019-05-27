One Championship 2019 Results and Full Video from May One Hero Series

Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

Feng Xing Li got the better of Liu Ya Ning in the main event of the One Hero Series May event on Monday.

At the showpiece in Beijing, Feng caught his opponent with a kick to the eye late in the first round, and the referee deemed Liu unable to continue in the catchweight contest.

Earlier on, Jia Ao Qi got the better of Jiao Dao Bo, as he stopped his rival in the second round after an assault to the body. Meanwhile, Li Shuai Hu lost via unanimous decision to Meng Ketuogesi.

Here is the full event, courtesy of the One Championship YouTube channel:

Results

Feng Xing Li defeats Liu Ya Ning via TKO in Round 1 (ONE Super Series sanda—catchweight of 80.5 kilograms)

Jia Ao Qi defeats Jiao Dao Bo via TKO in Round 2 (ONE Super Series sanda—catchweight of 73 kilograms)

Meng Ketuogesi defeats Li Shuai Hu via unanimous decision (mixed martial arts—bantamweight)

Chang Shuai defeats Sun Shu Wei via unanimous decision (mixed martial arts—catchweight of 71 kilograms)

Li Hong Jiang defeats Yi De Ri Gun via TKO in Round 1 (mixed martial arts—featherweight)

Zhang Meng Fei defeats Zhang Shuai via KO in Round 2 (ONE Super Series kickboxing—lightweight)

Luo Chao defeats Zhang Wan Xin via KO in Round 1 (ONE Super Series kickboxing—lightweight)

Xiong Pi Ping defeats Wang Zhen via unanimous decision (mixed martial arts—flyweight)

Shang Xi Feng defeats Zhang Ye via split decision (ONE Super Series kickboxing—lightweight)

Li Hong Lin defeats Sha Ni Du via TKO in Round 1 (mixed martial arts—strawweight)

Li Yuan Kun defeats Zhang Tao via unanimous decision (ONE Super Series kickboxing—lightweight)

While the sanda main event was brought to a close in somewhat underwhelming circumstances—Liu was left with a cut underneath his right eye—the rest of the card was packed with action.

Jia earned an impressive win in the penultimate match of the night, as he was on the offensive throughout his sanda clash with Jiao. Despite his opponent's defensive strategy, Jia was intelligent in the way he picked his shots and eventually finished the fight with a brutal flurry of punches and kicks to the body.

The One Hero Series sees some of China's rising stars seek to earn a place in the One Championship proper. Throughout the course of the year, there will be 12 One Hero Series events; the next show will be on June 25 in Shanghai.