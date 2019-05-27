Image: Kevin Na Gifts Caddie 1973 Dodge Challenger After Winning Charles Schwab

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Winning or being gifted a car seems like a fantasy reserved for actors in commercials, Price Is Right contestants, Oprah Winfrey Show audience members or MLB All-Star Game MVP winners, but Kenny Harms added "winning golf caddie" to the list when Kevin Na took down the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday (h/t Andy Nesbitt of For The Win):

Will Gray of the Golf Channel provided some context on Na, who won the 1973 Dodge Challenger after taking down the tournament, gifting the car to his friend:

The PGA Tour provided video of the duo post-tournament:

If being given a Dodge Challenger wasn't enough, Harms also won a yearlong lease on a Lexus, per the Caddie Network:

Jay Betsill of the Dallas Morning News reported that Harms paid it forward and gave the car to Na's parents.

Na shot a 13-under 267 to earn a four-stroke victory over the field, led by Tony Finau's nine-under 271. An eight-under 62 on Friday and four-under 66 on Sunday significantly helped Na's cause.

Na has three PGA Tour wins to his name and two in the past two years thanks to a 2018 Greenbrier Classic victory.