Image: Kevin Na Gifts Caddie 1973 Dodge Challenger After Winning Charles Schwab

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 27, 2019

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 26: Kevin Na of the United States celebrates with caddie, Kenny Harms, on the 18th green after winning the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 26, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Winning or being gifted a car seems like a fantasy reserved for actors in commercials, Price Is Right contestants, Oprah Winfrey Show audience members or MLB All-Star Game MVP winners, but Kenny Harms added "winning golf caddie" to the list when Kevin Na took down the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday (h/t Andy Nesbitt of For The Win):

Will Gray of the Golf Channel provided some context on Na, who won the 1973 Dodge Challenger after taking down the tournament, gifting the car to his friend:

The PGA Tour provided video of the duo post-tournament:

If being given a Dodge Challenger wasn't enough, Harms also won a yearlong lease on a Lexus, per the Caddie Network:

Jay Betsill of the Dallas Morning News reported that Harms paid it forward and gave the car to Na's parents.

Na shot a 13-under 267 to earn a four-stroke victory over the field, led by Tony Finau's nine-under 271. An eight-under 62 on Friday and four-under 66 on Sunday significantly helped Na's cause.

Na has three PGA Tour wins to his name and two in the past two years thanks to a 2018 Greenbrier Classic victory.

