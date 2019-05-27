Image: Kevin Na Gifts Caddie 1973 Dodge Challenger After Winning Charles Schwab

Image: Kevin Na Gifts Caddie 1973 Dodge Challenger After Winning Charles SchwabMay 27, 2019
Winning or being gifted a car seems like a fantasy reserved for actors in commercials, Price Is Right contestants, Oprah Winfrey Show audience members or MLB All-Star Game MVP winners, but Kenny Harms added "winning golf caddie" to the list when Kevin Na took down the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday (h/t Andy Nesbitt of For The Win):
Will Gray of the Golf Channel provided some context on Na, who won the 1973 Dodge Challenger after taking down the tournament, gifting the car to his friend:
Will Gray @WillGrayGC
Kevin Na wins a restored 1973 Dodge Challenger for his victory @CSChallengeFW, but he knew before walking off the final green he's flipping the keys to caddie Kenny Harms. "We're like brothers, and I'm more than happy to give it to him."
The PGA Tour provided video of the duo post-tournament:
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
"I love you, man." Over a decade of being friends, Kevin Na gave Kenny Harms a bonus he won't soon forget. 🚘 #LiveUnderPar https://t.co/O9hd3a326J
If being given a Dodge Challenger wasn't enough, Harms also won a yearlong lease on a Lexus, per the Caddie Network:
The Caddie Network @CaddieNetwork
In addition to the 1973 Dodge Challenger caddie Kenny Harms was gifted by Kevin Na, Harms was also the winner of a year-long lease on a Lexus. In other words, Kenny needs a new garage. https://t.co/QVgZi5Yj6K
Jay Betsill of the Dallas Morning News reported that Harms paid it forward and gave the car to Na's parents.
Na shot a 13-under 267 to earn a four-stroke victory over the field, led by Tony Finau's nine-under 271. An eight-under 62 on Friday and four-under 66 on Sunday significantly helped Na's cause.
Na has three PGA Tour wins to his name and two in the past two years thanks to a 2018 Greenbrier Classic victory.
