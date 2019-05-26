NASCAR at Charlotte 2019 Results: Martin Truex Jr. Wins Coca-Cola 600

NASCAR at Charlotte 2019 Results: Martin Truex Jr. Wins Coca-Cola 600May 27, 2019
Martin Truex Jr. won his third Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race in five tries as he took down the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.
Truex, who won the Toyota Owners 400 and Gander RV 400 in the past six weeks, led for 116 laps and took down Stage 3.
Joey Logano will hold on to first place in the season-long Monster Energy NASCAR Cup standings after finishing second in Charlotte. He managed a top-two finish despite never finishing top six in the first three stages or leading a lap at any point.
Kyle Busch led for the second-most laps (79) and took third. Brad Keselowski, who won the first and second stages, finished 19th.
Here's a look at the top-10 finishers as well as highlights and reaction:
1. Martin Truex Jr.
2. Joey Logano
3. Kyle Busch
4. Chase Elliott
5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
6. Chris Buescher
7. Alex Bowman
8. Jimmie Johnson
9. William Byron
10. Kevin Harvick
Highlights and Reaction
Truex was the center of attention for much of the race, none more notably than when he made a four-wide pass within the final five laps to take first.
Brandon Marks of the Charlotte Observer described the action:
"When a caution came out with 10 laps left, that set up a five-lap dash to the finish and an insane restart. David Ragan opted not to pit, instead setting up a situation where Truex and challenger Joey Logano had to battle to get by one another. Truex made a risky pass going four-wide, and Logano hit him in the rear bumper, shaking the No. 19 loose.
"But Truex, somehow, hung on. He steadied himself. Stabilized what had been anything but a stable race. And from there, Truex only had to drive away for his second 600 victory."
Truex had an eventful night. He made contact with Bayley Currey, ending the latter driver's night early:
FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX
A BIG hit for Bayley Currey after contact from Martin Truex Jr. https://t.co/nYicKa7mrY
Currey's team didn't seem pleased, per comments that RACER writer Kelly Crandall relayed:
Kelly Crandall @KellyCrandall
Currey was spun off Turn 2 by Truex, sending the 52 to the inside wall. Currey is climbing out of the car as the team says that Truex’s spotter came over and said “it just took off on him.” Someone from the 52 replies, “looks like he needed a caution to me.” #NASCAR
Truex also wasn't happy with Chase Elliott earlier in the race:
Kelly Crandall @KellyCrandall
Martin Truex didn’t appreciate Chase Elliott sliding up in front of him, forcing Truex off the throttle coming off the corner. Pearn concurs, “that was a bit much.” Truex said he’ll ride Elliott’s door and spin him out, “f—k it.” #NASCAR
He ended up winning his second Coke 600, though, despite some earlier pessimism. He was ninth after Stage 1 and 12th following Stage 2.
PRN @PRNlive
Martin Truex Jr. is a 2-time winner of the #CocaCola600: "I don't know how we did it. We blew that right front tire early and thought 'that's not good.' These 1.5s have been tough on us this year, Kansas was a reality check for us." He's celebrating in @Outback Victory Lane!
Logano didn't fare well in the beginning but saved his best for last en route to a second-place finish. He credited his pit crew for a job well done.
PRN @PRNlive
Joey Logano: "Had a rough start to this thing, guys did a good job fixing it up so we were competitive at the end. That's all you can ask for...To be that close to the Coke 600, that's a really big deal as a Coke driver." He comes home second for @Team_Penske #CocaCola600
As for Keselowski, his night ended in disappointment with 10 laps remaining.
#NASCARSalutes @NASCAR
A caution with 10 laps to go! @keselowski brings out the yellow in the #CocaCola600. https://t.co/FoiaDG30rU
He still impressed with some nice moves to take some leads, however, including a nifty pass on Alex Bowman to win Stage 2.
#NASCARSalutes @NASCAR
NEW LEADER: @keselowski makes the move to get by @AlexBowman88! https://t.co/bRZyTT3SjU
Despite the 19th-place mark, his night was better than those of Austin Dillon, Kyle Larson and Clint Bowyer, however, as those three crashed near the end. No injuries were reported.
The race held a special significance, as NASCAR paid a midrace tribute to servicewomen and men with a moment of silence during Memorial Day weekend.
FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX
Freedom isn't free. We remember those who paid the ultimate price to protect our country. https://t.co/0x6EpG34KE
NASCAR heads to Pocono Raceway for the Pocono 400 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. FS1 will televise the race.
