Look: Texans' J.J. Watt Announces Engagement to Soccer Player Kealia Ohai

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is having a pretty good month.

First, his annual charity softball game raised over $1 million for the Justin J. Watt Foundation, which grants money to middle-school athletics programs around the country.

On Sunday, he revealed his engagement to Houston Dash forward Kealia Ohai:

Per Jason Duaine Hahn of People.com, the couple has been dating for three years.

Ohai won the 2012 Division I NCAA championship with the UNC Tar Heels and has made three caps with the United States women's soccer team, scoring one goal.

She has one goal in five matches for the 3-2-1 Dash this season, and that score proved quite valuable in a 1-0 win over the Orlando Pride on May 5.

Ohai is the sister-in-law of ex-Texans linebacker Brian Cushing, Watt's former teammate. Per Hahn, Watt and Ohai met through him.

Watt is coming off a 16-sack season for the Texans, who won the AFC South after finishing 4-12 the year before. He has 92 career sacks in 104 games and is a three-time Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year.