Video: Sean Bryan Shines at 'American Ninja Warrior' All-Star Special

Some of the best competitors from American Ninja Warrior were on display Sunday night in the All-Star special.

Season 11 of the popular show will kick off Wednesday with new qualifiers, but first there was one more chance to see some incredible feats from athletes fans have already come to know.

The biggest wrinkle in this year's event was the Big Dipper Freestyle competition, which was billed as a "ninja dunk contest." This led to some interesting moves from all the competitors:

It ended up coming down to a dive-off between Sean Bryan and Drew Drechsel, which Bryan took first place.

Bryan was the star of the show overall, also winning the Super Salmon Ladder title for the second year in a row after reaching the top and beating his previous time.

This came after Barclay Stockett turned heads with her performance by setting a women's record with 28 rungs:

One of the most notable individual battles was the rematch of Isaac Caldiero and Geoff Britten, who created a lot of drama with their close finish in Season 7.

Britten got his redemption in the head-to-head battle on the Doorknob Drop, but it was Josh Levin who came away with the title.

Joe Moravsky had an exciting showing on the Striding Steps, winning a pair of extremely close races while setting a record in the process:

This was all part of a wild day of action in Las Vegas.

These athletes will continue to amaze on similar circuits in the future while also potentially making you feel bad about your own physical limitations.