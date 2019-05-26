Video: Watch Iowa Fan Celebrate After Snagging Foul Ball Away from OSU Kid

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

The unwritten rules of baseball could probably fill an entire book if someone took the time to actually write every single one in the game's history, but No. 1 on the list for adult fans is simple: Thou shall always let young fans grab home run or foul balls.

That rule was broken during the Big Ten tournament on Sunday as an Iowa fan outraced a young Buckeyes fan for a ball behind a row of seats during the OSU vs. Minnesota game on Sunday (h/t Andrew Joseph of For the Win):

This isn't the first time a similar incident has happened, with this moment from a Chicago Cubs game last year being one notable example:

It also won't be the last, but there's a happy ending to this story.

The Ohio State fan actually got the better deal when the Buckeyes players signed a ball and gave it to him:

OSU also held on to beat Minnesota 8-6.