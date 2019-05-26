Video: Watch Iowa Fan Celebrate After Snagging Foul Ball Away from OSU Kid

Video: Watch Iowa Fan Celebrate After Snagging Foul Ball Away from OSU KidMay 26, 2019
The unwritten rules of baseball could probably fill an entire book if someone took the time to actually write every single one in the game's history, but No. 1 on the list for adult fans is simple: Thou shall always let young fans grab home run or foul balls.
That rule was broken during the Big Ten tournament on Sunday as an Iowa fan outraced a young Buckeyes fan for a ball behind a row of seats during the OSU vs. Minnesota game on Sunday (h/t Andrew Joseph of For the Win):
This isn't the first time a similar incident has happened, with this moment from a Chicago Cubs game last year being one notable example:
It also won't be the last, but there's a happy ending to this story.
The Ohio State fan actually got the better deal when the Buckeyes players signed a ball and gave it to him:
Ohio State Baseball @OhioStateBASE
@NCAACWS Don’t worry ⚾️ fans, this Buckeye fan got his ball. Signed by the team. #GoBucks https://t.co/39I97uk1pT
OSU also held on to beat Minnesota 8-6.
