Undrafted Rookies Making the Most Noise so Far This Offseason

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

For undrafted rookies hoping to land spots on NFL rosters, every day on the field becomes an open audition. Though opportunities are limited during the offseason, teams often find gems after April's selection process.

Some players who didn't hear their names called during the draft had options with multiple clubs vying to sign them as free agents. Others waited for tryout invites to rookie minicamp.

Regardless of their pathways, the most talented athletes shine in short glimpses, which leads to chances at careers in the league.

During organized team activities, there are no padded practices. As a result, raw speed, arm talent, pass-catching ability and coverage skills stand out.

Last year, New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson rose from an undrafted unknown to a decent contributor in 13 games, including five starts, on a Super Bowl-winning squad. He finished the year with 22 solo tackles, three interceptions and six pass breakups.

Going into the second week of OTAs, several undrafted rookies deserve some attention because of their early flashes on the practice field.