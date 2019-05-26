Team Envy's Top Plays, Prize Money from PUBG NPL 2019 Week 9

Glenn Chapman, Getty Images

Team Envy won the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) NPL Battle Royale on Sunday with 65 total points (38 kills) to hold off second-place Cloud9 and 14 other challengers.

Team Envy wins $40,000 in prize money for their efforts.

Here's a look at Team Envy's plays and the two-day Battle Royale results and the weekend's best highlights.

Format

The NPL Battle Royale round of Phase II included all 32 NPL and NPL Contenders teams. The competitors were split into groups of 16 and competed together in four matches over two different maps. The top eight in each group advanced to the Sunday championship round, where the teams competed in six matches to close the NPL Battle Royale.

NPL Battle Royale Championship Top-6 Results and Prize Money

1. Team Envy (38 Kill Points, 65 Total Points): $40,000

2. Cloud9 (34 Kill Points, 52 Total Points): $20,000

3. Ghost Gaming (31 Kill Points, 42 Total Points): $10,000

4. Simplicity (26 Kill Points, 42 Total Points): $5,000

5. Soniqs (28 Kill Points, 41 Total Points): $3,000

6. Halocline Gaming (23 Kill Points, 39 Total Points): $2,000

Group A Results (Top 8)

1. Soniqs: 29 Kill Points, 40 Total Points

2. Cloud9: 25 Kill Points, 40 Total Points

3. The Happy Campers: 20 Kill Points, 34 Total Points

4. EUnited: 22 Kill Points, 33 Total Points

5. Tempo Storm: 19 Kill Points, 30 Total Points

6. Simplicity: 16 Kill Points, 26 Total Points

7. Lazarus: 15 Kill Points, 25 Total Points

8. Endemic: 11 Kill Points, 22 Total Points

Group B Results (Top 8)

1. Spacestation Gaming: 27 Kill Points, 44 Total Points

2. Ghost Gaming: 30 Kill Points, 41 Total Points

3. Wildcard Gaming: 17 Kill Points, 37 Total Points

4. Team Envy: 20 Kill Points, 31 Total Points

5. The Rumblers: 19 Kill Points, 29 Total Points

6. Halocline Gaming: 21 Kill Points, 25 Total Points

7. Yellowpike Gaming: 13 Kill Points, 24 Total Points

8. Excelerate: 15 Kill Points, 21 Total Points

Top Plays and Results

Team Envy used a 10-kill chicken dinner in the second match to help catapult itself into the lead:

However, Cloud9 posted the most kills in one match Sunday thanks to a 13-kill chicken dinner in the fifth round.

That launched Cloud9 into first going into the final match, but the team finished a disappointing 15th in the sixth and final match to all but eliminate itself from a first-place Battle Royale finish.

Wildcard Gaming took the final match with a 10-kill round:

However, Team Envy put its foot on the gas and finished second in that match, giving itself an easy victory after Cloud9's finish.

Other teams found success on this day: Simplicity got things going with a four-kill chicken dinner en route to a fourth-place Battle Royale finish:

Endemic took the third stage, but it wasn't enough for the team to finish in the money:

Endemic wasn't the only tough-luck loser, as The Happy Campers won the fourth stage but did not finish top-six:

The overall results were fairly surprising given the Phase II table leading into the NPL Battle Royale: Team Envy is in danger of relegation at 11th, and Cloud9 is just outside the top four.

The table flip-flopped in the Battle Royale, though, as first-place Tempo Storm couldn't get much going en route to a 12th-place finish.

The NPL schedule will begin Week 4 of Phase II on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. ET.