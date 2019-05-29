Deal or No Deal: MLB Trade Predictions 2 Months from the 2019 Deadline

0 of 10

June is just about here, which means that the 2019 Major League Baseball season's July 31 trade deadline is just around the corner.

If you're looking for predictions for what will happen, you've come to the right place.

We've played a game of "Deal or No Deal" with 10 potential trade targets who we think will (five of those) or won't (five of those, too) be playing for new teams come August 1. These predictions are based partially on what's on the rumor mill. But for the most part, they're speculative.

We'll begin with the deals and end with the no-deals.