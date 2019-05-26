Charles Schwab Challenge 2019: Kevin Na Earns 1st Win of 2019; Tony Finau 2nd

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 26: Kevin Na of the United States reacts after a birdie putt on the eighth green during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 26, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Kevin Na secured his first PGA win of 2019 with his first-place finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The 35-year-old shot a 66 in the final round Sunday, putting him 13 strokes under par for the tournament at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. After entering the round with a two-stroke lead, he ended up four shots clear of Tony Finau in second place.

Na was six strokes off the lead through the first round, but he was outstanding the rest of the week and did enough to earn the third tournament win of his career. He also gets to take home the winner's share of the $7.3 million purse for the event.

    

