UNC Crushes Georgia Tech 10-2 to Win 2019 ACC Baseball Championship

The North Carolina Tar Heels won the 2019 ACC baseball tournament with a 10-2 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Sunday's championship game at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in North Carolina.

UNC, the event's No. 5 seed, didn't record its first hit of the final until the fifth inning. After scoring one run in the fifth, the Heels exploded for four more in the sixth and the pitching staff took care of the rest.

It's the seventh ACC tournament title for North Carolina and the program's first since 2013.

Second-seeded Georgia Tech got on the board first when third baseman Jackson Webb scored on a throwing error by UNC catcher Brandon Martorano.

It was all Tar Heels from that point forward, though.

Second baseman Ashton McGee recorded the team's first base knock following an Ike Freeman walk to open the fifth. Freeman later scored on a single by right fielder Dallas Tessar to level the score.

McGee and designated hitter Aaron Sabato each delivered two-run homers in the top of the sixth to give North Carolina a four-run advantage.

A solo shot by first baseman Michael Busch stretched the lead to five in the seventh inning.

The Heels added four more insurance runs in the ninth, highlighted by a three-run blast from Martorano.

Four North Carolina pitchers—Connor Ollio, Hansen Butler, Joey Lancellotti and Tyler Baum—combined to allow just four hits and two walks while striking out eight against the Jackets' dangerous 16th-ranked offense.

Although UNC earned the ACC's automatic bid to the 2019 NCAA Division I baseball tournament with Sunday's win and emerged as a legitimate College World Series contender in the process, the silver lining for Georgia Tech is that it is also a lock for this year's tourney field.

The Tar Heels and Yellow Jackets will find out their next opponents during the Selection Show on Monday afternoon at 12 p.m. ET on ESPNU.