Vanderbilt Beats Ole Miss on Walk-off Single to Win SEC Baseball Championship

Vanderbilt is the SEC tournament champion for the third time in program history after beating Ole Miss 11-10 on a walk-off single by Philip Clarke on Sunday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

Clarke was one of two Commodores players to finish with three RBI as he delivered the decisive blow in a game during which Vandy trailed by eight runs in the third inning.

