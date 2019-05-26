Vanderbilt Beats Ole Miss on Walk-off Single to Win SEC Baseball Championship

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 26, 2019

Vanderbilt's Philip Clarke during an NCAA college baseball game, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne/Associated Press

Vanderbilt is the SEC tournament champion for the third time in program history after beating Ole Miss 11-10 on a walk-off single by Philip Clarke on Sunday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. 

Clarke was one of two Commodores players to finish with three RBI as he delivered the decisive blow in a game during which Vandy trailed by eight runs in the third inning.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Vanderbilt Beats Ole Miss on Walk-off Single to Win SEC Baseball Championship

    College Baseball logo
    College Baseball

    Vanderbilt Beats Ole Miss on Walk-off Single to Win SEC Baseball Championship

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    UNC Crushes Georgia Tech 10-2 to Win 2019 ACC Baseball Championship

    College Baseball logo
    College Baseball

    UNC Crushes Georgia Tech 10-2 to Win 2019 ACC Baseball Championship

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    SEC Baseball Tournament 2019: Championship Schedule and Predictions

    College Baseball logo
    College Baseball

    SEC Baseball Tournament 2019: Championship Schedule and Predictions

    Jake Rill
    via Bleacher Report

    SEC Baseball Tournament: Final Four Scores, Championship Bracket, Schedule

    College Baseball logo
    College Baseball

    SEC Baseball Tournament: Final Four Scores, Championship Bracket, Schedule

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report