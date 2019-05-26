Auburn Radio's Rod Bramblett, Wife Paula Die from Injuries Caused in Car Crash

Auburn Radio's Rod Bramblett, Wife Paula Die from Injuries Caused in Car CrashMay 26, 2019
Auburn football, men's basketball and baseball radio announcer Rod Bramblett and his wife, Paula, died from injuries suffered in a car accident Saturday night in Alabama, according to ESPN.com.
The university and its president, Steven Leath, added the following:
Auburn Tigers @AuburnTigers
The Auburn Family is devastated by the tragic passing of Rod and Paula Bramblett. 🙏🙏 https://t.co/BiynTWHcIx
Steven Leath @AuburnPrez
Our hearts are full of grief. Janet and I offer our sympathy and support to the family of Rod and Paula Bramblett. The Auburn family loves you!
According to ESPN's report, Rod Bramblett, 53, died at UAB Hospital in Birmingham from a severe closed head injury, while Paula Bramblett, 52, died of multiple internal injuries in the emergency room of East Alabama Medical Center.
The other driver in the crash, a 16-year-old boy, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Josh Vitale of the Montgomery Advertiser.
An investigation into the accident is ongoing by the Auburn Police.
Bramblett had served as the radio announcer for the Tigers' baseball team since 1993, and he took over as the football and men's basketball play-by-play guy as well in 2003. He won the Alabama State Broadcaster of the Year award three times (2006, 2010, 2013).
Bruce Pearl @coachbrucepearl
You will not find a kinder, more unselfish sole than Rod. His love for Auburn, our student athletes and coaches is genuine and heard loud and clear. Praying for Rod, Paula and Bramblett Family https://t.co/XXdvs7oafX
Gene Chizik @CoachGeneChizik
This news of Rod and Paula Bramblett is devastating. They were fantastic human beings. I will always cherish my 4 years working with Rod. He loved his Tigers. He loved his family. He loved his job. He loved people....Please PRAY for Shelby and Josh, their 2 children. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/7zE1mxA2Il
Arguably his most famous calls included Auburn winning the 2011 BCS National Championship Game and Chris Davis' game-winning touchdown return on Alabama's missed field-goal attempt during the 2013 Iron Bowl.
Bramblett was an Auburn graduate in 1988.
