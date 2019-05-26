SEC Baseball Tournament 2019: Championship Schedule and Predictions

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Last year, Ole Miss was the No. 2 seed in the SEC tournament. So, when the Rebels went on to win the tourney championship and secure an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, it wasn't too surprising.

This year is a little more surprising.

No. 7-seeded Ole Miss staved off elimination with a 1-0 win over No. 6 Texas A&M on Thursday. Then, it notched victories over No. 2 Arkansas and No. 5 LSU the next two days to advance to Sunday's championship game, where it will play top-seeded Vanderbilt.

The Rebels will look to become the first team to win back-to-back SEC tournament champions since LSU won in 2013-14. They'll also be looking to win their fourth tourney title after previously winning in 1977, 2006 and 2018.

Vanderbilt will look to win its third tournament championship after previously winning in 1980 and 2007. Since the Commodores last won the SEC tournament, they've reached the championship game five times. Their last appearance was in 2015, when they lost to Florida.

SEC Tournament Championship Game Info

Date: Sunday, May 26

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Predictions

Vanderbilt has played well so far in the tournament, showing why D1Baseball.com's No. 2 team in the country is among the top schools this season.

The Commodores scored 11 runs in a win over Auburn on Wednesday, won a 1-0 game over Mississippi State on Thursday and broke out offensively again with 13 runs in Saturday's win over LSU.

That's why, although Ole Miss is having an impressive showing this week, it will be Vanderbilt winning this year's SEC tournament.

The Commodores don't need the automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, as they would receive an at-large bid and be a contender to win the College World Series without it. But they are the best all-around team in the SEC, and they'll be looking to be the first school to win the conference's regular-season and tournament championships in the same season since they did it in 2007.

"We will ready ourselves to play a very good game," Vandy coach Tim Corbin said, according to The Tennessean's Adam Sparks. "It's very simple. There's nothing more, nothing less. We are going to do exactly what we've done in the course of the year. We will center ourselves on playing well."

Vanderbilt should continue to rake when it faces Ole Miss' pitchers, and it starts with outfielder JJ Bleday, who hit his national-leading 26th home run on Saturday. Bleday has 20 homers in his last 35 games and ranks No. 5 in the 2019 MLB draft class according to MLBPipeline.com.

The Commodores have won 21 of their last 22 games, which includes 13 victories in May. And in addition to their strong offense, their pitching should help them take down the Rebels. Vanderbilt has allowed only five runs over its three SEC tournament wins.

Vandy is going to be a favorite to win this year's College World Series and winning the SEC tournament championship will help build some momentum toward that.