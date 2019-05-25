AEW 'All Out' Added to PPV Event Schedule During 'Double or Nothing'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 26, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 15: Tony Khan and Kenny Omega of TNT’s All Elite Wrestling attends the WarnerMedia Upfront 2019 arrivals on the red carpet at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 15, 2019 in New York City. 602140 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

During Saturday's All Elite Wrestling Double or Nothing event, AEW announced that it is holding a pay-per-view called All Out on Aug. 31.

The show will take place at the Sears Centre outside Chicago almost one year to the day that the Sears Centre hosted All In on Sept. 1, 2018.

AEW also revealed that tickets will go on sale for All Out on June 14.

While Double or Nothing is technically the first pay-per-view to occur under the AEW umbrella, the success of All In set the wheels in motion for AEW, as it was an indie supershow organized by eventual AEW executive vice presidents Cody and The Young Bucks that sold out in less than 30 minutes.

All Out will follow Fyter Fest, which is scheduled for June 29 in Daytona Beach, Florida, and Fight for the Fallen, which is taking place on July 13 in Jacksonville.

It could also serve as a lead-in for AEW's weekly television show, which will begin airing on TNT later this year.

Much like Double or Nothing on Saturday, All Out will be available on pay-per-view or via the B/R Live streaming service.

     

