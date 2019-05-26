2019 NBA Draft: 1st-Round Order and Top 2-Way Prospects

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

One of the best ways for first-year players in the NBA to make an immediate impact is to make a difference on both sides of the court.

Some of the best prospects in the 2019 NBA draft class possess impressive scoring and defensive qualities, and because of those skill sets, they are expected to some of the first players taken off the board.

An argument can be made that the best defensive prospect in the draft comes to the NBA from the national champion in men's college basketball.

Another top defensive star has experienced an incredible 12 months that has taken him from transferring schools to a potential top 10 selection.

2019 NBA 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson, F, Duke

2. Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, G, Murray State

3. New York Knicks: RJ Barrett, F, Duke

4. Los Angeles Lakers: Jarrett Culver, G, Texas Tech

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Cam Reddish, F, Duke

6. Phoenix Suns: Darius Garland, G, Vanderbilt

7. Chicago Bulls: Coby White, G, North Carolina

8. Atlanta Hawks: DeAndre Hunter, F, Virginia

9. Washington Wizards: Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas

10. Atlanta Hawks (from Dallas): Brandon Clarke, F, Gonzaga

11. Minnesota Timberwolves: Sekou Doumbouya, F, France

12. Charlotte Hornets: Rui Hachimura, F, Gonzaga

13. Miami Heat: Kevin Porter Jr., G, USC

14. Boston Celtics (from Sacramento): PJ Washington, F, Kentucky

15. Detroit Pistons: Nassir Little, F, North Carolina

16. Orlando Magic: Romeo Langford, G, Indiana

17. Brooklyn Nets: Bol Bol, C, Oregon

18. Indiana Pacers: Ty Jerome, G, Virginia

19. San Antonio Spurs: Goga Bitadze, C, Republic of Georgia

20. Boston Celtics (from Los Angeles Clippers): Nickeil Alexander-Walker, G, Virginia Tech

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Grant Williams, F, Tennessee

22. Boston Celtics: Chuma Okeke, F, Auburn

23. Utah Jazz: Keldon Johnson, G, Kentucky

24. Philadelphia 76ers: Matisse Thybulle, G, Washington

25. Portland Trail Blazers: Cameron Johnson, F, North Carolina

26. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Houston): Tyler Herro, G, Kentucky

27. Brooklyn Nets (from Denver): Talen Horton-Tucker, F, Iowa State

28. Golden State Warriors: Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland

29. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto): Luguentz Dort, G, Arizona State

30. Milwaukee Bucks: Nicolas Claxton, F, Georgia

Top 2-Way Prospects

DeAndre Hunter, Virginia

Missing out on the NCAA men's basketball tournament and the 2018 NBA Draft may have been the best thing to happen to Virginia's DeAndre Hunter.

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

In his junior season with the Cavaliers, Hunter developed into a consistent scorer with 15.2 points per game.

Hunter's ability to score in a higher volume complements the defensive skill he was known for during his breakout season a year ago.

An argument can be made if Virginia had Hunter in the lineup for the now-famous clash with UMBC, the Cavaliers would have handled the threat from the Retrievers much better.

Hunter's offensive traits were on display throughout Virginia's championship run, and he finished the competition with 27 points in the title game against Texas Tech and fellow lottery prospect Jarrett Culver.

The ability to cover guards and wing players will help Hunter make an easier adjustment to the NBA on the defensive side of the ball than other potential stars in the draft class.

Hunter's defensive ability should earn him consideration from the Los Angeles Lakers at No. 4. The Lakers need to bolster their young core with a player who can be an immediate upgrade on both sides of the ball.

Cleveland could be a landing spot for Hunter as well, as the Cavaliers are looking to improve after a brutal defensive season in the first year without LeBron James.

If the Lakers and Cavs go in different directions, Hunter could fall to the Atlanta Hawks at No. 8 since Phoenix and Chicago are more likely to fill needs at point guard at No. 6 and No. 7, respectively.

Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga

Brandon Clarke enters the NBA as one of the best stories from the men's college basketball season.

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Clarke, who transferred from San Jose State to Gonzaga, impressed so much in his first season with the Zags that he is considered a late lottery pick by some experts.

Clarke is one of two interior prospects from Gonzaga who are expected to go in the first round, and there is a chance he could drafted back-to-back with Rui Hachimura.

As ESPN.com's Jonathan Givony noted at the NBA Combine, Clarke tested well with his vertical leaps and he is an athlete blessed with incredible timing as a shot blocker.

Clarke's two-way ability was on display all season at Gonzaga, as he led Division I in blocks per game and field-goal percentage.

If Clarke's vertical ability around the rim is able to translate on the defensive end, he could be seen as a steal at the back end of the lottery.

His offensive numbers are also impressive, as he averaged 17.3 points per game in his second season at San Jose State and 16.9 points per game in his lone year at Gonzaga.

After the first seven or eight teams fill needs in the backcourt and on the wings, Clarke could be taken as high as the Washington Wizards at No. 9.

Depending on which player Atlanta lands at No. 8, Clarke could land with the Hawks, which could be his best landing spot since they are one of the teams trending upward in the Eastern Conference.

If slips out of the top 10, Clarke should land in the final four picks of the lottery with a contender looking for one of the final pieces to break into the top eight in their respective conferences.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Sports Reference.