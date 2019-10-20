Texans' Will Fuller out vs. Colts with Hamstring Injury; Had 1 Catch Before Exit

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V suffered a hamstring injury against the Indianapolis Colts and will not return.

The Texans confirmed the news after Fuller had one catch for six years prior to leaving the contest.

The 25-year-old had caught 33 passes for 444 yards and 3 touchdowns entering Sunday. He notably posted the league's best one-game receiving effort in Week 5, snagging 14 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns in a 53-32 win versus the Atlanta Falcons.

The former Notre Dame pass-catcher is one of the NFL's best deep threats when healthy, managing 15.7 yards per reception on a 71.1 percent catch rate in 2018.

He and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson connected for five touchdowns of 39 yards or more from 2017-2018 despite playing just 14 total games together during that span.

Unfortunately, Fuller has suffered injuries that limited him to just 31 games over his first three seasons. A broken collarbone forced him to miss the first month of the 2017 season, and a torn ACL ended his 2018 campaign after seven games.

Fuller's 16-game pace last season would have netted him 73 receptions for 1,150 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Fuller's absence may mean more looks for Kenny Stills, who returned from injury for Sunday's game.

The ex-Miami Dolphin, who was traded to Houston in September, has accumulated 11 catches for 188 yards and a touchdown.

Keke Coutee could also see more targets, with superstar DeAndre Hopkins still acting as the team's top wideout.

Fuller brings an added dimension to a Texans offense given his deep-threat ability and tremendous rapport with Watson, so Houston needs him back quickly to maintain its lead in the AFC South race.