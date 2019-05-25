Video: Watch the Moment Russell Westbrook Beat Tiger Woods in Poker

June Frantz Hunt/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook's resume already featured an NBA MVP award, eight All-Star selections, two All-Star Game MVP awards and two scoring titles.

Add a victory over Tiger Woods to that impressive list.

Westbrook and Woods went all-in against each other in poker at Tiger Jam, an event that benefits the TGR Foundation, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Woods began to celebrate when he saw the flop gave him a pair of aces. Little did he know, though, Westbrook had picked up a three of a kind.

Having been there before, Westbrook waited before all of the cards were on the table before he let his guard down. Ultimately, he won the hand.