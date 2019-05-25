Video: Watch the Moment Russell Westbrook Beat Tiger Woods in Poker

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 25, 2019

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) celebrates after a 3 point shot during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/June Frantz Hunt)
June Frantz Hunt/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook's resume already featured an NBA MVP award, eight All-Star selections, two All-Star Game MVP awards and two scoring titles.

Add a victory over Tiger Woods to that impressive list.

Westbrook and Woods went all-in against each other in poker at Tiger Jam, an event that benefits the TGR Foundation, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Woods began to celebrate when he saw the flop gave him a pair of aces. Little did he know, though, Westbrook had picked up a three of a kind.

Having been there before, Westbrook waited before all of the cards were on the table before he let his guard down. Ultimately, he won the hand.   

Related

    How to Stop Giannis, According to the Player Who's Tried It Most

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How to Stop Giannis, According to the Player Who's Tried It Most

    SBNation.com
    via SBNation.com

    All-NBA Supermax System Is Creating More Problems Than Answers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    All-NBA Supermax System Is Creating More Problems Than Answers

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Why 'Dubs Don't Need KD' Narrative Is Wrong

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Why 'Dubs Don't Need KD' Narrative Is Wrong

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report

    The 1 Free Agent Your Team Can't Lose

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The 1 Free Agent Your Team Can't Lose

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report