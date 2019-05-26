Indy 500 2019: TV Schedule, Start Time, Live Stream, Odds for Showcase Race

R Brent Smith/Associated Press

Simon Pagenaud, Josef Newgarden, Will Power and Alexander Rossi are among the favourites for the 2019 Indy 500 race on Sunday, according to the latest lines set by the oddsmakers.

The four come in at 8-1, with Pagenaud starting from pole position and Rossi and Newgarden sitting on the third row. Power will be on the second. Here's a look at the full grid, per Rob Connett of 93 WIBC:

NBCSN will start its broadcast at 9 a.m. ET, with NBC kicking off theirs at 11 a.m. ET. The race start is scheduled for 12:45 p.m., and live streams can be found here.

Here are the full odds for the field, courtesy of Bet365 (via Oddschecker.com, odds accurate as of Saturday, May 25):

Josef Newgarden: 8-1

Alexander Rossi: 8-1

Simon Pagenaud: 8-1

Will Power: 8-1

Scott Dixon: 9-1

Helio Castroneves: 10-1

Ed Carpenter: 11-1

Spencer Pigot: 12-1

Colton Herta: 12-1

Marco Andretti: 14-1

Takuma Sato: 16-1

Ryan Hunter-Reay: 16-1

Ed Jones: 18-1

Sebastien Bourdais: 20-1

Graham Rahal: 25-1

Tony Kanaan: 33-1

Felix Rosenqvist: 50-1

Conor Daly: 50-1

Zach Veach: 50-1

JR Hildebrand: 50-1

Marcus Ericsson: 50-1

James Hinchcliffe: 50-1

Sage Karam: 66-1

Matheus Leist: 100-1

Oriol Servia: 125-1

James Davison: 125-1

Jack Harvey: 150-1

Santino Ferrucci: 150-1

Charlie Kimball: 150-1

Kyle Kaiser: 200-1

Jordan King: 200-1

Ben Hanley: 300-1

Pippa Mann: 300-1

Of the four drivers installed as the favourites by the oddsmaker, Rossi and Power have won the race before.

In 2016, Rossi became the most recent rookie to pass the finish line first, following in the footsteps of the likes of Helio Castroneves and Juan Pablo Montoya.

The American has enjoyed a solid 2019 season so far, picking up the race win in the Long Beach Grand Prix and finishing in the top 10 of all races bar one. His worst outing came last week, in the Indianapolis Grand Prix, where he finished 22nd.

The 27-year-old is a fan-favourite in Indianapolis:

Power is the most recent Indy 500 winner, but he is without a win so far in 2019, with his best result a third-placed finish in St. Petersburg. Back-to-back seventh-placed finishes and a strong showing in qualifying have him among the favourites once again, however.

Three-time winner Castroneves finished in second place in the Indy 500 as recently as 2017, so while he hasn't won the race in a decade, he remains a major contender.

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Newgarden leads the IndyCar standings heading into the race, taking the win in St. Petersburg and taking four top-four finishes in five races.

Pagenaud has also been in excellent form and won the Indianapolis Grand Prix, before taking pole on the oval.