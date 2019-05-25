Texas' Miranda Elish 'Well' After Being Hit in Face by Catcher's Errant Throw

Casey Brooke Lawson/Associated Press

Texas Longhorns softball pitcher Miranda Elish is "doing well" after being hit in the face by a teammate's throw during Friday's super regional game against Alabama.

The team provided an update via Twitter on Friday night, noting the junior was taken to the emergency room as a "precaution":

Elish was helped off the field in the second inning after catcher Mary Iakopo's throw to second on an Alabama bunt attempt struck her in the head.

"I was looking to get a lead out," Iakopo said after the game. "That's all I was looking for so I was headed to second, and it was a dead ball. I shouldn't have thrown it."

Elish exited the game having allowed four runs (three earned) on two hits and three walks in 1.2 innings of work.

The Longhorns trailed 3-0 at the time but managed to rally for a 7-5 victory.

"We definitely said that she was our motivation," Longhorns outfielder MK Tedder said after the game, according to the American-Statesman Staff's Danny Davis. "We definitely took what happened to make sure that we were doing it for her."

Iakopo told Davis that she "was thinking about Miranda the whole time" afterward. Iakopo hit a home run and knocked in four while helping her team rally from a four-run deficit.

Texas' victory sets up a winner-take-all Game 3 on Saturday.