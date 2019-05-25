Monaco F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Saturday's Results, Times, Final Grid

Monaco F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Saturday's Results, Times, Final GridMay 25, 2019
Lewis Hamilton took pole for the 2019 Formula One Monaco Grand Prix after finishing fastest in qualifying on Saturday.
Hamilton claimed pole at the expense of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who endured a weak middle section during Q3. Bottas was still second-fastest, giving the Silver Arrows a front-row lockout for Sunday's race. Meanwhile, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel finished outside the top three.
Formula 1 @F1
QUALIFYING CLASSIFICATION: Hamilton's first pole since Melbourne 💪 #MonacoGP 🇲🇨 #F1 https://t.co/0SWcz8EImM
The day began with Charles Leclerc giving Ferrari hope by posting the fastest time in the third practice session before shockingly being eliminated after Q1.
FP3
The third practice session was Ferrari's chance to rebound from a rough first few days in Monaco and offer proof the team can put Mercedes under pressure. Sadly, Vettel hit the crash barriers early on to stymie Ferrari's hopes.
Sky Sports F1 @SkySportsF1
That's not what Sebastian Vettel or Ferrari needed! Vettel into the #MonacoGP barriers at Ste Devote and out of the rest of P3 Watch live: https://t.co/BFwOUmJQSn … Follow our blog: https://t.co/dsFCYRqRzo https://t.co/EIav50V7EF
Vettel was unharmed, but his crash meant it was left to Leclerc to carry the fight on his home track. Fortunately, the 21-year-old answered the call by showcasing some impressive pace.
The Frenchman was fastest on the soft tyres with the session drawing to a close. Mercedes were still on the case, though, as Bottas and Hamilton kept up their speeds.
Hamilton ultimately opted against trying one last lap to set the fastest time, seemingly leaving Leclerc's place as the session leader secure.
Formula 1 @F1
Charles Leclerc, on home soil, leads the way ahead of qualifying #MonacoGP 🇲🇨 #F1 https://t.co/CCMSAMSF2Q
Yet not everybody was impressed by the team's performance:
Sean Kelly @virtualstatman
Ferrari, lest we forget, are the kings of FP3. Since the start of 2017 they've led this session at exactly 50% of all the races. Still waiting for that to translate into 50% of the poles/wins/championships.... (!) #MonacoGP
Even so, Leclerc had set the table for a tense qualifying run by letting the Silver Arrows know they wouldn't have it all their own way.
Q1
The story of Q1 was Ferrari's erratic run. Leclerc was 12th when the team decided he wouldn't go out for a final lap. It proved to be a costly decision as Carlos Sainz and Kevin Magnussen took advantage.
While it was bizarre ending for Leclerc, things were just as unpredictable for Vettel. The German looked doomed after again making contact with the barrier:
Formula 1 @F1
Vettel hits the barrier! 💥 As it stands he is P17 with just under two mins to go #MonacoGP 🇲🇨 #F1 https://t.co/FO38UeMjDl
To his credit, Vettel not only recovered but upped his game and speed to finish fastest and ironically contribute to Leclerc being sent packing:
Andrew Benson @andrewbensonf1
Leclerc: “I asked whether they were sure. They said, 'We think we are.' I said, ‘Shouldn’t we go again?' Didn’t have explanations yet in detail. V difficult to take. Plenty of time to go again. The weighbridge was not the problem. We had fuel to go again. Need some explanations."
The remarkable run was somewhat overshadowed by Leclerc missing out.
Formula 1 @F1
Q1 CLASSIFICATION: Vettel seizes P1 at the death, and bumps team mate Leclerc down to P16 and out of qualifying #MonacoGP 🇲🇨 #F1 https://t.co/NXu78jhDQY
Q2
Typically, Mercedes took full advantage of Ferrari's turmoil. Bottas responded first by breaking a track record on his opening lap in Q2.
BBCF1 @bbcf1
Valtteri Bottas with a track record of 1:10.701. Lewis Hamilton four tenths behind. They've done their part. Follow live ➡ https://t.co/vuKYpaEGUg #bbcf1 #MonacoGP @5liveSport https://t.co/LeJbXRSblc
With the opening lap in the books, Hamilton and Verstappen focused on upping their speed. The latter made his move first, soon breaking the track record en route to topping the session with the best time.
It was a notable achievement for Red Bull Racing, but the presence of Bottas and Hamilton finishing second and third offered an ominous reminder Mercedes were coming good ahead of the decisive stage of the process.
Formula 1 @F1
Q2 CLASSIFICATION: Verstappen on top after setting a new track record 🔥 #MonacoGP 🇲🇨 #F1 https://t.co/jduPEE7UW1
At the other end of the grid, Nico Hulkenberg and Romain Grosjean were among those who failed to make it through to Q3. However, both drivers felt aggrieved at events on track, with Pierre Gasly appearing to have blocked off Grosjean.
Q3
The third qualifying run began with Bottas setting yet another track record for the fastest lap. His swift start made a front-row lockout look inevitable for Mercedes as Hamilton rode along as second fastest early on.
Pressure was mounting on Vettel to summon some extra power for depleted Ferrari. His chances of answering the challenge looked bleak when he struck the barrier once again.
Further ahead, Hamilton looked like he had some speed in reserve, and so it proved, as Bottas waned in the middle, while Hamilton seized the opportunity to snatch pole.
It was rough on Bottas, given how fast the Finn had been for the most part on track. To his credit, Bottas was philosophical about missing out and still rates his chances for Sunday:
Formula 1 @F1
BOTTAS: "I felt I had it today, but made a couple of small mistakes on my flying lap. I'd prefer to be on pole, but there's no point giving up on Saturday - it's a long race tomorrow, and anything can happen" #F1 #MonacoGP 🇲🇨 https://t.co/7xbcyUyHQq
Bottas has his best moments ahead of him, but a veteran like Hamilton knows the importance of securing pole on this track:
Formula 1 @F1
HAMILTON: "This is the race every driver dreams of. You put everything into it. We've arrived with a great car. This pole means so much. I had to dig deeper than ever. The lap was beautiful. #MonacoGP 🇲🇨 #F1 https://t.co/85jMvszK8T
Ultimately, Mercedes have stayed efficient in sharp contrast to the muddled picture at Ferrari. Leclerc is supposed to be the rising star who helps push Vettel past Hamilton.
Instead, both drivers are struggling, while communication issues among the team will be a priority after the gaffes during Q1.
