Indy 500 Live Stream 2019: Viewing Info for Race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indy 500 Live Stream 2019: Viewing Info for Race at Indianapolis Motor SpeedwayMay 26, 2019
Simon Pagenaud has pole position for the 2019 Indy 500 on Sunday, but the Team Penske driver faces tough competition from the likes of Will Power and Ed Jones.
There will be plenty of attention on Helio Castroneves, as the 44-year-old chases a fourth victory at the oval. Takuma Sato also figures to be in the mix after proving his skills by winning on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2017.
Date: Sunday, May 26
Start Time: 12:45 p.m. ET/5:45 p.m. BST
TV Info: NBC
Live Stream: NBC Sports App. fuboTV.
Race Order
Row 1
- Simon Pagenaud, Ed Carpenter, Spencer Pigot
Row 2
- Ed Jones, Colton Herta, Will Power
Row 3
- Sebastian Bourdais, Josef Newgarden, Alexander Rossi
Row 4
- Marco Andretti, Conor Daly, Helio Castroneves
Row 5
- Marcus Ericsson, Takuma Sato, James Davison
Row 6
- Tony Kanaan, Graham Rahal, Scott Dixon
Row 7
- Oriol Servia, Charlie Kimball, JR Hildebrand
Row 8
- Ryan Hunter-Reay, Santino Ferrucci, Matheus Leist
Row 9
- Jack Harvey, Jordan King, Ben Hanley
Row 10
- Zach Veach, Felix Rosenqvist, Pippa Mann
Row 11
- Sage Karam, James Hinchcliffe, Kyle Kaiser
Pagenaud is getting used to starting from the front row. He's done it for the past three years in Indianapolis, even if he hasn't always made the most of favourable positions.
The Frenchman finished sixth in 2018, but he's on the right team to improve on that spot. Penske has won this event on 18 previous occasions, so Pagenaud has the backing he needs.
Winning the Indy 500 remains a target for the 35-year-old, who has called it "a life achievement," per Crash.Net's Josh Farmer. The same source noted how winning the IndyCar Grand Prix in the rain earlier in May is ideal preparation for Pagenaud to thrive on Sunday.
Power represents the most obvious obstacle to Penske teammate Pagenaud recording the win he desires. He has to be considered the driver to beat after his win a year ago.
If there is an obvious note of caution for Power, it comes from his failure to record a win this year. It's in stark contrast to 2018, when he entered the big race in winning form after emerging victorious from the IndyCar Grand Prix.
Castroneves has more motivation than even the defending champion to earn the checkered flag. The Brazilian has the most Indy 500 wins of any active driver and will want a record-equaling fourth triumph.
His preparation for history has been low key, as IndyCar.com's Cooper Robinson noted:
"Castroneves was the only Team Penske driver to not make the Fast Nine Shootout in qualifying last weekend and will start 12th Sunday in the bright yellow No. 3 Pennzoil Team Penske Chevrolet. It's only the third time in his last 17 Indy 500 attempts that will start outside the first three rows for the race."
It may not rate as impressive pre-race form, but there are still reasons to believe Castroneves can win again. For one thing, the decorated veteran is used to saving himself for this track since he rides only two races per year, both in Indianapolis, according to Scott Horner of The Indianapolis Star.
Past performances indicate Castroneves will turn on the style when it counts. Yet it may not be enough to surpass his teammates.
Expect Penske to produce a 19th winner, with Power replicating his success of 12 months ago.
