NASCAR at Charlotte 2019: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 takes place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina this Sunday. William Byron topped qualifying to take pole, but Kyle Busch will be fancied to repeat 2018's success on this track.

Kevin Harvick also has history on his side, having won in Charlotte on two previous occasions. The last of those victories came in 2013, but the Stewart-Haas Racing star can still best any driver on his day.

Date: Sunday, May 26

Start Time: 6 p.m. ET/11 p.m. BST

TV Info: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go, fuboTV

Tickets: StubHub

Lineup (Per NASCAR's official website)

1. William Byron

2. Aric Almirola

3. Kyle Busch

4. Austin Dillon

5. Kevin Harvick

6. Daniel Suarez

7. Joey Logano

8. Clint Bowyer

9. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

10. Daniel Hemric

11. Kurt Busch

12. Chase Elliott

13. Alex Bowman

14. Martin Truex Jr.

15. Jimmie Johnson

16. Erik Jones

17. Paul Menard

18. Ryan Newman

19. Ryan Blaney

20. Denny Hamlin

21. Brad Keselowski

22. Chris Buescher

23. Michael McDowell

24. Ryan Preece

25. Kyle Larson

26. Matt Tifft

27. Matt DiBenedetto

28. Ty Dillon

29. Bubba Wallace

30. Corey LaJoie

31. David Ragan

32. Landon Cassill

33. Bayley Currey

34. Parker Kligerman

35. Ross Chastain

36. BJ McLeod

37. Reed Sorenson

38. Cody Ware

39. Quin Houff

40. Joey Gase

Busch to Win for 2nd Year in a Row

Form is always a good gauge for success even in an event rarely short of a surprise or two. It's why Busch will be the driver to beat on Sunday.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The 34-year-old has already recorded three wins this year. Busch boosted his case further when he offered a reminder of his comfort in Charlotte by finishing third in last Sunday's All-Star race.

The Toyota star crossed the line trailing Harvick and Chip Ganassi Racing's Kyle Larson.

Busch has the vehicle to improve on Sunday, according to Michelle R. Martinelli of USA Today Sports' FTW! Racing: "His No. 18 Toyota is always one of the cars to beat, and if he stays out of trouble, there's a good chance he'll make a run for the lead late in the race."

It's difficult to believe Busch won't live up to those words.

Harvick Set for Runner-Up Spot

It's been a tough season for Harvick, who has yet to post a win. His struggles were summed up by events during the All-Star Race.

The 43-year-old slipped behind Larson late on, despite leading the way for a race-high 33 laps, per NASCAR's official website.

It's not unusual since Busch "leads all active drivers with 1,370 laps led at the track," according to Matthew Mayer of CBS Sports.

He is also a proven winner in Charlotte, with 2011's race a prime example of his confidence on this track:

Harvick's experience means he is likely to have learned invaluable lessons from last week. Count on him setting the initial pace and staying in touch late on.

It won't be enough to snap the losing streak, but Harvick will drive a solid race worthy of another runner-up spot.