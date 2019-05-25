NASCAR at Charlotte 2019: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

NASCAR at Charlotte 2019: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and MoreMay 25, 2019
NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 takes place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina this Sunday. William Byron topped qualifying to take pole, but Kyle Busch will be fancied to repeat 2018's success on this track.
Kevin Harvick also has history on his side, having won in Charlotte on two previous occasions. The last of those victories came in 2013, but the Stewart-Haas Racing star can still best any driver on his day.
Date: Sunday, May 26
Start Time: 6 p.m. ET/11 p.m. BST
TV Info: Fox
Live Stream: Fox Sports Go, fuboTV
Tickets: StubHub
Lineup (Per NASCAR's official website)
1. William Byron
2. Aric Almirola
3. Kyle Busch
4. Austin Dillon
5. Kevin Harvick
6. Daniel Suarez
7. Joey Logano
8. Clint Bowyer
9. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
10. Daniel Hemric
11. Kurt Busch
12. Chase Elliott
13. Alex Bowman
14. Martin Truex Jr.
15. Jimmie Johnson
16. Erik Jones
17. Paul Menard
18. Ryan Newman
19. Ryan Blaney
20. Denny Hamlin
21. Brad Keselowski
22. Chris Buescher
23. Michael McDowell
24. Ryan Preece
25. Kyle Larson
26. Matt Tifft
27. Matt DiBenedetto
28. Ty Dillon
29. Bubba Wallace
30. Corey LaJoie
31. David Ragan
32. Landon Cassill
33. Bayley Currey
34. Parker Kligerman
35. Ross Chastain
36. BJ McLeod
37. Reed Sorenson
38. Cody Ware
39. Quin Houff
40. Joey Gase
Busch to Win for 2nd Year in a Row
Form is always a good gauge for success even in an event rarely short of a surprise or two. It's why Busch will be the driver to beat on Sunday.
The 34-year-old has already recorded three wins this year. Busch boosted his case further when he offered a reminder of his comfort in Charlotte by finishing third in last Sunday's All-Star race.
The Toyota star crossed the line trailing Harvick and Chip Ganassi Racing's Kyle Larson.
Busch has the vehicle to improve on Sunday, according to Michelle R. Martinelli of USA Today Sports' FTW! Racing: "His No. 18 Toyota is always one of the cars to beat, and if he stays out of trouble, there's a good chance he'll make a run for the lead late in the race."
#NASCARSalutes @NASCAR
.@KyleBusch gets into the wall while running second! He slips back to third, as @KevinHarvick moves by. https://t.co/hbkMqhrwIp
It's difficult to believe Busch won't live up to those words.
Harvick Set for Runner-Up Spot
It's been a tough season for Harvick, who has yet to post a win. His struggles were summed up by events during the All-Star Race.
The 43-year-old slipped behind Larson late on, despite leading the way for a race-high 33 laps, per NASCAR's official website.
It's not unusual since Busch "leads all active drivers with 1,370 laps led at the track," according to Matthew Mayer of CBS Sports.
He is also a proven winner in Charlotte, with 2011's race a prime example of his confidence on this track:
FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX
Dale Jr. ran out of gas. Kevin Harvick took the checkered. https://t.co/GxYoBpzZGA
Harvick's experience means he is likely to have learned invaluable lessons from last week. Count on him setting the initial pace and staying in touch late on.
It won't be enough to snap the losing streak, but Harvick will drive a solid race worthy of another runner-up spot.
Why 'Dubs Don't Need KD' Narrative Is Wrong