Lions' Kerryon Johnson Placed on IR After Undergoing Surgery on Knee Injury

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson will be placed on injured reserve after undergoing a knee procedure Tuesday morning, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Johnson first suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings and didn't return after the first quarter.

A second-round pick out of Auburn in 2018, the 22-year-old showed promise as a rookie. He ran for 641 yards on 5.4 yards per carry while adding 213 receiving yards. He found the end zone a total of four times.

However, he was limited to 10 games after suffering a knee injury in Week 11. His season officially came to an end one month later when he was placed on injured reserve.

The good news for Johnson, though, is that he was "ready to go" by the time organized team activities rolled around in May. With that, he took a step in the right direction to achieving his main goal in 2019—playing in every game.

"My goal, I said it at the combine, I said it in all those interviews is I want to finish seasons," Johnson said in January, per DetroitLions.com's Tim Twentyman. "Didn't get to do it this year and that's my plan for next year, year after that is I want to be able to finish seasons and be reliable and play my best football for a long time and that's what I have to do."

He was a workhorse at the start of the year with 434 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns in six games, but the latest injury appears to be another setback.

Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic should see the majority of work going forward while the starter is unavailable.