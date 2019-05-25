French Open 2019 TV Schedule, Draw, Live-Stream Listings for Entire Tournament

Gregorio Borgia/Associated Press

Rafael Nadal loves springtime in Paris.

No tennis player can match the success that the Spaniard has had at the French Open throughout his career. Nadal has dominated on Roland Garros' red clay, winning the tournament 11 times.

Nadal is the defending champion, and he lost just one set a year ago in taking his latest French Open championship.

The second Grand Slam tournament of the year gets underway Sunday from Paris, and it will conclude June 9. It seems likely that Nadal will once again play for the title, but he will have to prove himself once again.

2019 French Open Schedule

Dates: May 26-June 9

TV: NBC and Tennis Channel

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live & NBC Sports App

Men's Tournament

Rafael Nadal -110 (bet $100 to win $90.91)

Novak Djokovic +225 (bet $100 to win $225)

Dominic Thiem +400

Stefanos Tsitsipas +1500

Alexander Zverev +1800

Roger Federer +1800

Odds courtesy of VegasInsider.com



As dominant as Nadal has been in the French Open, he is not the top seed. Novak Djokovic has been given that status, and he will open the tournament with a match against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.

Second seed Nadal's tournament will get underway when he faces qualifier Yannick Hanfmann of Germany. Third-seeded Roger Federer will start his tournament against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy.

Here's a link to the full draw on the men's side of the tournament.

Nadal comes into the tournament after winning the Italian Open last week, and that has given him a burst of confidence.

"It was an important title for me," Nadal said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "I played very well throughout the tournament; I'm very happy to find myself in this situation."

Federer, perhaps the greatest men's tennis player of all-time, has often struggled in the French Open. He has just one French Open title, and that was earned in 2009. He has won six Australian Open titles, eight Wimbledon championships and five U.S. Open titles.

Federer did not make any predictions on his chances for winning another French Open title, but he said his conditioning is good as he begins the tournament.

"Being healthy is key at this stage of my career, and I'm very happy with how my body has been," Federer said, per Sarah Edworthy of RolandGarros.com. "I wanted to make sure I was 100 percent going to be able to play at Roland-Garros."

Women's Tournament

Simona Halep +400

Kiki Bertens +900

Naomi Osaka +1000

Serena Williams +1200

Petra Kvitova +1200

Sloane Stephens +1400

Karolina Pliskova +1400



Odds courtesy of Vegasinsider.com



Simona Halep is the defending French Open champion, and when she earned her title a year ago, it seemed like she was ready to go on a run and start dominating her sport.

It has not worked out that way, as she failed to win at Wimbledon or the U.S. Open in the majors that followed. She did not win the Australian Open at the start of the year, and she has not had a tournament victory so far in 2019.

Top-seeded Naomi Osaka is scheduled to start the tournament against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, and No. 2 seed Karolina Pliskova will face American Madison Brengle. Halep is seeded third and will face Ajla Tomljanovic.

Osaka won the U.S. Open last year and the Australian Open in January, and she has won 14 straight Grand Slam tournament matches.

A thumb injury forced her out of the Italian Open, but she said she is ready to go in Paris.

"My hand is better now," Osaka said Friday, per Simon Cambers of tv5.espn.com. "I mean, it gets better every day, so hopefully by the time that I play my match, it's 100 percent."

Here's a look at the women's side of the draw.

It's unusual to see Serena Williams as just the fourth betting choice in the tournament. ESPN analyst Patrick McEnroe explained that Williams will have to play sensational tennis to win, and she can't rely on her name alone.

"Serena is Serena, sure," McEnroe said, per Peter Bodo of ESPN.com. "But you can say the same thing as you do for Roger Federer. Is he going to go out and win just because he's Federer? No. It's going to take a lot of work and hard matches played under stress and pressure. If Serena can win a few matches, anything could happen, but it's going to be difficult."

Williams is the No. 10 seed in Paris, and she will face Vitalia Diatchenko in the opening round.