Sports Bettor James Holzhauer Becomes 2nd Player in Jeopardy History to Win $2M

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jeopardy James just keeps on rolling.

Sports bettor James Holzhauer won his 27th straight matchup on Jeopardy! Friday and became just the second player in show history to eclipse $2 million in winnings, per ESPN.com's David Purdum.

It was a runaway win for Holzhauer, who had $39,400 going into Final Jeopardy! The next-closest contestant had $1,800.

Ken Jennings is the only player to have more consecutive wins and winnings than Holzhauer in regular-season play. In 2004, Jennings won $2,520,700 and ran off a 74-game winning streak, per thejeopardyfan.com.

Per ABC 7 News in Washington, D.C., Holzhauer is on pace to break Jennings' winnings records in roughly seven games at his current pace, provided he wins them all.