Charles Schwab Challenge 2019: Jonas Blixt Leads by 1 Stroke After 2nd Round

Jonas Blixt will carry a one-shot lead into the weekend at the 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge after firing a six-under 64 in Friday's second round at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Blixt stands at nine under for the tournament, which is one stroke ahead of the second-place tandem of Kevin Na and Tony Finau. The Swede tallied an eagle and four birdies on his bogey-free scorecard.

Jordan Spieth, Jason Dufner and Jim Furyk (all at five under) headline the other notable contenders inside the top five with 36 holes left to play.

Blixt owns three career PGA Tour victories. The last was the 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, a team event he won alongside Cameron Smith. His last solo triumph was the 2013 Greenbrier Classic.

Although he's yet to record a top-10 finish in 2019 and missed the cut in three of his past four starts, he's played nearly flawless golf so far this week. He's recorded a single bogey through two rounds, and that came on his first hole of the event, the par-four 10th on Thursday.

"I think I've played pretty good this year," Blixt told reporters after Friday's round. "Obviously not had the good finishes yet, but it's been up there a bunch of times. If you slow down a little bit … people are going to pass you. That's pretty much what I've been looking for—a good weekend."

His third-round scoring average (71.2) this season is his worst of any round and ranks 160th on the PGA Tour. He'll need to reverse that trend to maintain the lead on moving day at Colonial.

Na posted Friday's best round with an eight-under 62 to skyrocket from 38th into the tie for second.

The 35-year-old American, who came just one shot shy of matching his career-low round, won the Greenbrier Classic last July for his first win since October 2011. His performance so far this week has represented a strong bounce back after missing the cut in last week's PGA Championship.

Here's a look at some other Round 2 highlights:

Meanwhile, Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Zach Johnson were among the high-profile players who fell below the two-over cut line, bringing a premature end to their week.

