Titans' Delanie Walker Placed on Season-Ending IR with Ankle Injury

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker was placed on season-ending injured reserve Wednesday because of lingering pain in the ankle that required surgery in September 2018.

Walker was one of the NFL's most productive tight ends across his first five years with the Titans after signing as a free agent in 2013. He ranked first at the position in receptions (356), third in receiving yards (4,156) and fifth in touchdowns (26) from 2013 through 2017, per Pro Football Reference.

The 35-year-old California native suffered a broken ankle in the team's first game of the 2018 season and missed the rest of the year. The absence ended his streak of three consecutive Pro Bowl selections.

He appeared in seven of the team's 11 games so far this year before landing on IR. He'll finish the season with 21 catches for 215 yards and two scores.

Jonnu Smith figures to receive a lion's share of the opportunities with the first-team offense. It could also create some more playing time for Anthony Firkser and MyCole Pruitt.

All told, Walker has often been the most reliable pass-catcher in an otherwise inconsistent Titans' aerial attack. Another long-term absence is going to limit the statistical upside of quarterback Ryan Tannehill and the team's passing game as a whole.