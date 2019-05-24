Michelle Wie Out of 2019 Women's US Open Because of Hand Injury

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Michelle Wie announced on Instagram (h/t Beth Ann Nichols of Golfweek) that she is withdrawing from the 2019 U.S. Women's Open due to lingering right hand injuries.

"While I'm making progress with my recovery, I have decided to withdraw from the US Women's Open, Wie wrote. "It was a difficult decision to make because the US Open was one that I was looking forward to playing in all year, but my recovery and health is the priority. Thanks so much for all the messages of support—they really keep my spirits up. I am hopeful that I'll be seeing you all back out on Tour very soon! Love, Michelle."

Wie previously announced on Apr. 23 that she would be stepping away from the game for some time:

"Had an encouraging visit with my doctor, however we both think it's in my best interest to take some time away to allow my body to heal properly and get stronger," Wie wrote. "Health is my top priority right now and hopefully I can get back to being pain free real soon. Thank you everyone for staying patient with me. I appreciate y'all."

Per Joel Beall of Golf Digest, "Wie underwent surgery at the end of 2018 to treat an avulsion fracture, bone spurs and nerve entrapment in her right hand."

The injuries have since returned and forced her to withdraw from the 2019 HSBC Women's World Championship during the first round. The 2014 U.S. Women's Open champion pulled out of the Kia Classic and missed the cut at ANA Inspiration this season.

The withdrawal is an unfortunate setback for the five-time LPGA Tour winner, who made a career-high 20 cuts in 24 tournaments and registered eight top-10 finishes last season.

She arguably finished off the second-best season of her career, behind only a 2014 campaign that saw Wie garner two wins, six top-three finishes, 13 top-10 results and a career-best 69.82 stroke average.

In other words, Wie was closer to her best form than her worst before the injury, which hopefully is an encouraging sign whenever she returns to the LPGA Tour at full strength.