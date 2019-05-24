NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding 2019 Lottery Teams

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The order for the 2019 NBA draft is finalized, but this does not in any way mean the actual draft is set. Yes, Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and RJ Barrett are all nearly certain to be top-five picks, but there's no guarantee they will be the first three players off the board.

In fact, there's no guarantee of which teams will be picking at the top of the draft. Several lottery teams could leverage their slots in offseason deals or move around the board to land a specific prospect.

With the 2019 draft as soon as June 20, here's a look at some of the latest buzz surrounding this year's lottery teams.

Lakers Still Unlikely to Land Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers managed to win the fourth overall pick in the draft via the lottery. That's a great development for a team hoping to land a superstar like Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans this offseason.

The Lakers have some young stars they can dangle, along with that high lottery pick. Unfortunately, this may not be enough to get a deal with New Orleans done.

According to Joe Morgan of Sporting News, Los Angeles is still trailing the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics in the Davis race.

"They're the least appealing trade partner for New Orleans," Morgan wrote. "The Celtics can trump any offer with Tatum and Brown, and the Knicks essentially putting Barrett on the table is more appealing than Culver, Hunter, Garland or any other prospect down the board."

If the Lakers cannot get a deal done for a player of Davis' caliber, they may be better off using the fourth overall pick to grab someone who can contribute as a rookie and be developed for the future—someone who could become a core player after LeBron James' run.

Frank Ntilikina Seeking Trade

Frank Ntilikina was the eighth overall pick of the Knicks in 2017. Unfortunately, he hasn't developed into a high-end player, and it seems he is looking to develop in a new home.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, the 20-year-old has hired a new agent and "desires a relocation."

Per Bondy, the Knicks, who hold the No. 3 pick, will likely try to move Ntilikina during the draft. He also stated the Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns were both interested in the player before the trade deadline.

Marc Berman of the New York Post, however, reported Ntilikina is not seeking a trade out of New York.

This suggests that if the Knicks do deal Ntilikina during the draft, the move will be their decision.

Mike Conley Has Trade Value for Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies won the second overall pick in the draft via the lottery. They could land another high selection by dealing point guard Mike Conley.

According to Sean Deveney of Sporting News, multiple teams are interested in dealing for the 31-year-old. The report mentioned the Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks as teams that could make a run at him.

Miami could be the most interested.

"Heat president Pat Riley has long coveted Conley—Miami was interested in signing Conley before he re-signed with Memphis three years ago—and still wants to bring him to South Florida," Deveney wrote.

Don't be surprised if Conley is moved during or even before the draft.