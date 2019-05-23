NCAA President Mark Emmert Received 60 Percent Raise in 2017, Made $3.9M

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 23, 2019

NCAA President Mark Emmert answers questions at a news conference at the Final Four college basketball tournament, Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York/Associated Press

NCAA president Mark Emmert received $3.9 million in compensation during the 2017 calendar year, according to the NCAA's federal tax return, per USA Today's Steve Berkowitz

That total includes a deferred payment of $1.4 million, though $1 million of that figure had been reported in the previous year's return. 

According to Yahoo Sports' Pat Forde and Pete Thamel, Emmert saw a 60 percent increase in total compensation from a year-to-year standpoint. He had received $2.4 million the previous year. Berkowitz noted Emmert's base pay increased by less than $40,000 in 2017.

Emmert's big year oddly coincided with the college basketball corruption scandal, which saw the 2017-18 season being overshadowed by an FBI investigation. College basketball programs around the country, such as Arizona, came under scrutiny for allegedly providing improper benefits to recruits.

The investigation is currently still ongoing.

In October 2017, Emmert created the Commission on College Basketball in response to the scandal. Emmert then said in February 2018 that the NCAA would be "really serious about making really systemic change," per CBS' Tracy Wolfson.

Emmert has served as the NCAA president since October 2010.

