Video: Watch Andrew Luck and Tom Hanks' Awkward Exchange at Colts Camp

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 23, 2019

AFC quarterback Andrew Luck #12 is seen at the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge, Wednesday, January 23, 2019, in Kissimmee, FL. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

It turns out being one of the most successful actors of all time doesn't prevent you from having an awkward moment with an athlete. 

Tom Hanks greeted Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck during an event at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis by asking some very unusual questions:

One of the best parts of this video is none of the children seeking an autograph appear to have any interest in the hometown NFL quarterback. It's hard to blame them when Woody from Toy Story is standing right in front of you.  

There is an argument to be made this interaction was always going to be a little awkward. Luck, for all of his skill on the football field, is known for being something of a nerd. He's certainly used it to his benefit by getting a degree in architectural design from Stanford. 

When you're a two-time Oscar-winner like Hanks, you earn the right to be a little awkward when meeting one of the NFL's biggest stars. 

Related

    Nick Bosa (Hamstring) Out 3 Weeks

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Nick Bosa (Hamstring) Out 3 Weeks

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Early Favorites for the No. 1 Pick in 2020 Draft

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Early Favorites for the No. 1 Pick in 2020 Draft

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Hottest Rumors and News from OTAs 👂

    😬 Eli underwhelming 🤕 Reuben Foster's setback 👍 Wentz looks injury-free

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Hottest Rumors and News from OTAs 👂

    😬 Eli underwhelming 🤕 Reuben Foster's setback 👍 Wentz looks injury-free

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Stat Predictions for Every Starting QB

    What will Luck's numbers be in 2019?

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    Stat Predictions for Every Starting QB

    What will Luck's numbers be in 2019?

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report