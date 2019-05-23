Klay Thompson Says Mom Shops for His Clothes; Has 'Good Sense of Style'

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson told Stacey Pressman of ESPN the Magazine that his mother, Julie, shops for his clothes.

When asked who has the best style on the Warriors, Thompson gave the following response.

"Andre [Iguodala], for sure," Thompson said. "My mom and his wife go shopping together for us. ... They have good senses of style.

Everyone has different sets of skills. Thompson can shoot a basketball better than pretty much everyone in the game's history, and he's also a chess and crossword puzzle connoisseur off the court.

Style has not been his best trait in the past, though, as Thompson told Pressman.

"Earlier in my career people made fun of me for the way I dressed. But I can confidently say my style has gotten better over the years."

Thompson said that he likes wearing "Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, Common Projects, Amiri, James Perse and Paige denim."

There's no shame in Thompson, who turns 30 years old in February, asking his mom to buy clothes for him. If someone else in the family has "good senses of style," then why not ask for their help?

As for now, Thompson is busy getting ready for the NBA Finals, which begin next Thursday. The Warriors will play either the Milwaukee Bucks or Toronto Raptors.