Klay Thompson Says Mom Shops for His Clothes; Has 'Good Sense of Style'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 23, 2019

PORTLAND, OR - MAY 20: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers during Game Four of the Western Conference Finals on May 20, 2019 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson told Stacey Pressman of ESPN the Magazine that his mother, Julie, shops for his clothes.

When asked who has the best style on the Warriors, Thompson gave the following response.

"Andre [Iguodala], for sure," Thompson said. "My mom and his wife go shopping together for us. ... They have good senses of style.

Everyone has different sets of skills. Thompson can shoot a basketball better than pretty much everyone in the game's history, and he's also a chess and crossword puzzle connoisseur off the court.

Style has not been his best trait in the past, though, as Thompson told Pressman.

"Earlier in my career people made fun of me for the way I dressed. But I can confidently say my style has gotten better over the years."

Thompson said that he likes wearing "Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, Common Projects, Amiri, James Perse and Paige denim."

There's no shame in Thompson, who turns 30 years old in February, asking his mom to buy clothes for him. If someone else in the family has "good senses of style," then why not ask for their help?

As for now, Thompson is busy getting ready for the NBA Finals, which begin next Thursday. The Warriors will play either the Milwaukee Bucks or Toronto Raptors.

Related

    Why Kerr Deserves a Lot More Credit Than He Has Been Given

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Why Kerr Deserves a Lot More Credit Than He Has Been Given

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Biggest Snubs from All-NBA Voting 🧐

    • Our expert picked his snubs • Tell us yours in the comments section 🗣⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Biggest Snubs from All-NBA Voting 🧐

    • Our expert picked his snubs • Tell us yours in the comments section 🗣⬇️

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Draymond: 'I Should Have Been First' Team All-Defense

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Draymond: 'I Should Have Been First' Team All-Defense

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Giannis Set Up to Sign Largest Contract in NBA History

    Greek Freak will be eligible for five-year extension worth $247.3M in summer 2020

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis Set Up to Sign Largest Contract in NBA History

    Greek Freak will be eligible for five-year extension worth $247.3M in summer 2020

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report