Video: LSU Walks off vs. Auburn on 2-Run Wild Pitch in 2019 SEC Tournament

Butch Dill/Associated Press

LSU and Auburn's SEC tournament tilt resembled a Little League game after multiple Auburn mistakes led to a walk-off win for LSU.

Auburn left-hander Brooks Fuller was charged with a wild pitch and catcher Matt Scheffler inadvertently kicked the ball away, allowing Giovanni DiGiacomo to score the tying run.

First baseman Rankin Woley made a bad situation worse by throwing the ball well wide of Scheffler at home, which gave Drew Bianco the opportunity to plate the winning run.

With the win, LSU moves on to the fourth round of the double-elimination tournament. The Tigers needed a victory to survive after dropping their second game to Mississippi State on Wednesday.