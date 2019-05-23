49ers News: Nick Bosa Out 3 Weeks; Hamstring Injury Diagnosed as Grade 1 Strain

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers' first look at Nick Bosa this offseason was an abbreviated one, as their rookie defensive end will miss the remainder of their offseason workout program.

Per Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group, Bosa will receive treatment for the next three weeks after he was diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain.

