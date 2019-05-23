49ers News: Nick Bosa Out 3 Weeks; Hamstring Injury Diagnosed as Grade 1 Strain

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 23, 2019

San Francisco 49ers first-round draft pick defensive lineman Nick Bosa (97) works on a drill during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, May 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers' first look at Nick Bosa this offseason was an abbreviated one, as their rookie defensive end will miss the remainder of their offseason workout program.

Per Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group, Bosa will receive treatment for the next three weeks after he was diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

