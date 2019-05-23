Florio: 'Would Not Be Surprised' If Jared Goff Doesn't Get a 2nd Rams Contract

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Jared Goff has earned two Pro Bowl selections and led the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl last season, but his future with the team is apparently still in question.

Speaking on The Dan Patrick Show on Thursday, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk explained that Goff could potentially not get a second contract with the Rams:

"I think there's a chance that Sean McVay at some point is going to find his own guy," Florio said. "Remember he inherited Jared Goff and there may be someone out there that McVay is eyeing at some point to come in and be that long-term guy."

Goff was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft but struggled mightily in his first year, totaling just five touchdowns with seven interceptions. Under the next two seasons, the quarterback thrived under McVay's system with a combined 60 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.

Los Angeles has also gone 24-7 with Goff under center.

As good as he has been, however, there is a question whether he is worth the high average annual values that come with the position.

The 24-year-old will make $4.2 million this season and $22.7 million in 2020 with his fifth-year option, per Spotrac. Of course, this still only puts him tied for ninth at the position alongside fellow 2016 draft pick Carson Wentz.

As Florio projected, a new deal for Goff could potentially cost the Rams "$35 million a year."

Instead, the Rams could use that money to spend big on other positions and rely upon the offensive system to get it done regardless of who is at quarterback.