2019 NBA Draft: Long Shots Who Could Sneak into the Lottery

Big board ranking: No. 21

Tyler Herro will use workouts to convince teams they shouldn't look deeply into his relatively pedestrian 35.5 percent three-point clip at Kentucky.

His 93.5 percent free-throw clip is the more telling stat. The eye test detects a great shooter with picturesque mechanics and balance rising off spot-ups, screens, transition and pull-ups. Measuring 6'6" in sneakers at the combine should have only strengthened his case, making it easier to picture him getting clean looks in the pros.

Even if he never builds on the flashes of pick-and-roll ball-handling or playmaking, interested suitors will see value in adding an immediate shot-maker, especially after seeing how Landry Shamet has contributed right away and been optimized alongside NBA teammates.

And in this particular draft, there won't be any can't-miss prospects in the Nos. 8-14 range. There is a level of certainty tied to Herro's mix of size, technique and coveted skill. And certain teams could value it versus the unknown in drafting a lower-floor, higher-ceiling prospect.

The Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat each pick late in the lottery and ranked in the bottom half of the league in three-point percentage.