Aaron Rodgers out of Packers' Preseason Game vs. Ravens with Back Injury

David Banks/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will not play in Thursday night's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens due to back tightness.

According to Mike Spofford of Packers.com, it was a "precautionary" decision. He had previously been expected to play a "quarter or so" after sitting out the team's preseason opener against the Houston Texans on Aug. 8.

Rodgers has been durable throughout his career, though the 35-year-old has had two significant injuries that caused him to miss multiple games in a season.

In 2013, Rodgers broke his left collarbone during a game against the Chicago Bears that kept him out for seven games. Four years later, the two-time NFL MVP missed seven games after breaking his right collarbone against the Minnesota Vikings.

Last season was a mixed bag for Rodgers, who threw for 4,442 yards with 25 touchdowns and two interceptions. His completion percentage (62.3) was his lowest in a 16-game season since 2015.

The Packers hired Matt LaFleur as head coach during the offseason to get them back on track after back-to-back losing seasons.

Rodgers' absence figures to give DeShone Kizer a chance to see more time under center.