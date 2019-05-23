Lamar Jackson Wasn't Aware Ravens Installed New Offense Ahead of OTAs

Gail Burton/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens' offense was bound to look different in 2019. They hired a new offensive coordinator, signed running back Mark Ingram II and drafted wide receiver Marquise Brown, among other moves.

Apparently, no one told second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson just how different things would be.

"Coming in, I didn't know we would have a totally different offense," Jackson told reporters Thursday. "... When I got here, Coach was like, 'We have a totally new system. We're gonna go through this and that.' It's been getting to me a little bit."

The Ravens replaced Marty Mornhinweg with Greg Roman as their offensive coordinator in January. Roman was the San Francisco 49ers' offensive coordinator from 2011-14 and the coordinator in Buffalo from 2015-16. He has some experience working with mobile quarterbacks, with Colin Kaepernick having served as the 49ers' quarterback from 2012-14.

That Jackson did not know there would be a new offense seems concerning on a few levels.

First of all, it's somewhat common sense on his part. A new offensive coordinator means a new offense, even though Roman was an offensive assistant last season in Baltimore. Terminology and plays are bound to change when a new coach is hired—and sometimes even when the same coordinator remains in place.

On the other hand, shouldn't the Ravens have communicated that to Jackson? Perhaps send him a playbook with the adjustments so he's ready when camp opens?

A lot of people dropped the ball here.