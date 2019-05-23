Jaguars Rookie Josh Allen Sits out OTAs with Knee Injury; No Long-Term Concern

John Raoux/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen missed Thursday's practice after suffering a bruised right knee in organized team activities.

"If he was going to be back tomorrow, I wouldn't say anything and it would be fine," Jaguars coach Doug Marrone told reporters. "We're going to be cautious. It's the time of year where you can be. You don't need to rush anyone back.

"He's in shape. He's strong. He's done everything we've asked. Any other player, we'd be doing the same thing. But just because it's him, I think you need to make sure that you set everybody straight so no one goes conspiracy theory."

Marrone said the team does not have any concern about Allen's long-term health. Allen was the seventh overall pick in April's draft and is expected to play a major role in the Jacksonville pass rush this season.

The Kentucky product signed his rookie contract Thursday, which will pay him $22.7 million over four seasons. He recorded 88 tackles (21.5 for loss) with 17 sacks during his senior year at Kentucky, earning All-American honors and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

The injury does not appear serious, so there's not much concern. We're still in the voluntary portion of offseason workouts. Odds are Allen will be there and at full health when the mandatory camps begin.