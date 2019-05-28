Realistic Superstar Pairings That Could Form in Anthony Davis Trades

0 of 6

Noah Graham/Getty Images

While the New Orleans Pelicans and new executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin will try their best to convince Anthony Davis to stay, a trade seems like the best course of action for all parties involved.

Even if Griffin can pitch Davis on the idea of playing with presumed No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson, the Pelicans still run the risk of the big man changing his mind next summer and leaving in free agency for nothing. Griffin simply can't take this risk without some sort of serious verbal commitment from Davis—something he's unlikely to get.

Instead, plenty of attractive trade options loom.

We know the Los Angeles Lakers are interested, and the asking price shouldn't be as high this time around since Davis is down to just one year left on his contract. The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks should both be in the running, and each has the ability to pair a star (or two) with the 26-year-old.

This is the name of the game. No disrespect to Jrue Holiday, but Davis needs more help if he wants to reach—and even win—an NBA Finals. He needs a second superstar.

Luckily, a trade out of New Orleans would mean plenty of opportunities to play with one.