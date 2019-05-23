ACC Baseball Tournament 2019: Thursday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

Pool play continued Thursday in the 2019 ACC baseball tournament at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina.

Louisville entered as the No. 1 seed but saw its title hopes evaporate after one game following a loss to Boston College. The Cardinals still had NCAA tournament seeding to play for when they took on Clemson.

The 12th-seeded Eagles clinched Pool A to move on to the semifinals. Wake Forest, the No. 10 seed, could join them with a win over North Carolina State.

Below are the scores from Thursday and a recap of the action.

Thursday Results

No. 8 Clemson def. No. 1 Louisville, 7-1

No. 4 Miami vs. No. 9 Virginia, 3 p.m. ET

No. 3 North Carolina State vs. No. 10 Wake Forest, 7 p.m. ET

Friday Schedule

No. 7 Duke vs. No. 2 Georgia Tech, 11 a.m. ET

No. 5 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Miami, 3 p.m. ET

No. 6 Florida State vs. No. 3 North Carolina State, 7 p.m. ET

The full tournament schedule and bracket are available on the ACC's official site

Thursday Recap

Clemson 7, Louisville 1

Mat Clark lost a no-hit bid in the ninth inning as Clemson rolled to a 7-1 win over Louisville.

The Cardinals not only boast one of the best offenses in the ACC but also stack up well with any other lineup in the country. They ranked 28th in batting average (.296), 44th in slugging percentage (.444) and 15th in scoring (7.8 runs per game).

Louisville still had no answer for Clark. Zach Britton was responsible for the only hit, homering off the left-hander to open the ninth.

Clark lasted two more batters before exiting and making way for Jacob Hennessy. He finished with three strikeouts and two walks, facing 28 batters in eight-plus innings.

The sophomore wouldn't have had a no-hitter still on the table in the ninth were it not for an impressive defensive play by second baseman Jordan Greene. With one out in the eighth, Greene made an over-the-shoulder grab in short right field to rob Cameron Masterman of a would-be hit.

Clark didn't need much in the way of run support yet got plenty from the Tigers offense. Justin Hawkins broke the game open in the fourth inning with a three-run homer to put Clemson up 5-0. Kyle Wilkie's solo home run in the seventh put an exclamation point on the team's performance.