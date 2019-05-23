SEC Baseball Tournament 2019: Thursday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Thursday marks the biggest day of the 2019 SEC baseball tournament thus far, with the field being narrowed down from eight to six teams.

LSU is facing the most difficult task of trying to keep its run alive with a quick turnaround following a 17-inning loss to Mississippi State that finally ended at 3:03 a.m. local time Wednesday night.

Below are the results and recaps from the third day of action at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

SEC Tournament Bracket

SEC Tournament Results—Thursday, May 23

No. 7 Mississippi def. No. 6 Texas A&M: 1-0

No. 5 LSU vs. No. 8 Auburn: 2 p.m. ET

No. 2 Arkansas vs. No. 3 Georgia: 5:30 p.m. ET

No. 1 Vanderbilt vs. No. 4 Mississippi State: 9 p.m. ET

No. 7 Mississippi 1, No. 6 Texas A&M 0

In a tense pitching duel, Texas A&M was the first one to blink in a 1-0 loss to Mississippi.

After going hitless for eight innings against Aggies starter John Doxakis, the Rebels finally broke through against relievers Bryce Miller and Chandler Jozwiak in the ninth. Thomas Dillard led off the ninth with a single and came around to score on Cole Zabowski's two-out double.

Doxakis took a hard-luck no-decision despite his masterful outing because Mississippi freshman Doug Nikhazy matched him pitch for pitch. The southpaw allowed just three hits in his eight innings before closer Parker Caracci shut the door in the ninth inning.

Since an 8-7 win over Florida in the first round, Texas A&M's offense has stagnated. The lineup hasn't scored a run and has just five hits (four singles) in the past two games.

Baseball America's Teddy Cahill projected the Aggies to host a regional entering Thursday. There's no concern they will be left out of the field of 64, but these past two games aren't an encouraging sign.

Ole Miss has another must-win game on Friday if it wants to repeat as SEC tournament champions.